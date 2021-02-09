Global Construction Equipment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Construction Equipment market is expected to grow from $140.21 billion in 2015 to reach $228.74 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 7.2%. Raising infrastructural activities around the globe, steady economic growth, and increasing investment activities from governments are the major factors fostering the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising population & rapid urbanization are the factors favouring the market growth. However, fluctuating construction material costs, environmental issues are hindering the market growth.

By industry, public works & rail road segment commands the global market due to increasing investments from governments to develop infrastructure in their countries. By application, earth moving segment is anticipated to be a largest segment during the forecast period. Asia pacific is expected to dominate the global market with a higher CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to raising population & rapid urbanization, raising demand for better transportation and infrastructure.

Some of the key players in global construction equipment market include AB Volvo, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Gemin Equipment and Rentals (GEAR), Guangxi Liugong Machinery, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Manitou Americas, Sany Heavy Industry, and Shantui Construction Machinery.

Solutions Covered:

• Service

o Maintenance

o Rental

• Product

Equipment Types Covered:

• Backhoe Loader

• Crawler Excavator

• Crawler Loader

• Crawler Dozer

• RTLT-Telescopic

• RTLT-Masted

• Articulated Dump Truck

• Asphalt Finisher

Motor Scraper

• Motor Grader

• Mini Excavators

• Rigid Dump Truck

• Skid-Steer Loader

• Wheeled Loader >80 HP

• Wheeled Loader <80 HP

• Wheeled Excavator

Applications Covered:

• Recycling & Waste Management

• Lifting & Material Handling

• Excavation & Mining

• Tunneling

• Earthmoving

• Material Handling

• Concrete & Road Construction

• Transportation

• Other Applications

