Talent Management Software (TMS) Market 2020: Company Profiles, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Global Trends, Industry Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Talent Management Software Market Highlights:

The global talent management software market has been accruing continually, mainly due to the adoption of Cloud computing that provides flexible resources, quicker innovation, as well as economies of scale. There is a significant shift in investments in the HR software industry. Moreover, factors such as the emergence of social media platforms and its increasing number of users are accelerating the market on the global level.

Acknowledging the colossal traction that the market is garnering at present, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study analysis, asserts that the global talent management software market is poised to touch a valuation of USD 16 BN by 2023, registering a staggering double-digit CAGR of 16 % throughout the forecast period (2017 to 2023).

Additional factors that are bolstering the growth of the market include the advantage that the TMS provide to HR departments in the automation of HR processes with its integrated set of applications that can meet an organization’s need to plan, attract, develop, reward, engage, and retain talent. Video platform for recruiting is another new trend that is driving the growth of the talent management software market.

Moreover, factors such as the rapid adoption of Talent Management Software Market among the increasing number of medium and small enterprises in the emerging market, the augmenting demand for a minimized labor expenses, and improved resource (employees) management, utilization, and business performances foster the growth of the market. Also, the emergence of complimenting mobile applications is providing impetus to the growth of the market.

On the flipside, the lack of awareness towards the benefits of the talent management software and the technical incompetency among the staff of small firms are some of the factors expected to obstruct the growth of the market. However, the two most common

The two most common administrative benefits that TMS can offer such as the improvement in organizational efficiency and cost savings are the major driving forces that would support the growth of the market, driving substantial investments into it.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3943

Major Key Players:

Key players leading the global talent management software market include Taleo Corporation (US), Halogen Software (Canada), Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Sumtotal Systems, Inc. (US), Kenexa (US), iCims, Inc. (US), Talentsoft (France), Skillsoft (US), Lumesse Ltd. (UK), and Saba Software (US) among others.

Talent Management Software Market Segments:

For a better understanding, the report has been segmented into five key dynamics:

By Component: Solutions ( Workforce Management, Learning Management, Compensation Management, Talent Acquisition, and Performance Planning) and Services ( Professional, Training & Education, and Support & Maintenance.

Workforce Management, Learning Management, Compensation Management, Talent Acquisition, and Performance Planning) and Professional, Training & Education, and Support & Maintenance. By Deployment: On-premise and On-cloud.

On-premise and On-cloud. By Organization Size: SMEs and Large Enterprises

SMEs and Large Enterprises By Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Education, and Government among others.

BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Education, and Government among others. By Region:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Talent Management Software Market Regional Analysis:

North America, heading with the large technological advancements, accounts for the largest share in the global talent management market. Moreover, factors such as the increasing emergence of social media platforms and the presence of a state-of-the-art infrastructure that allows faster implementation of advanced technologies foster the growth in the regional market. The US and Canada, backed by the increasing uptake of TMS account for major contributors to the growth of the regional market.

The talent management market in the European region accounts for the second-largest market, globally. The UK, backed by the deployment of cloud applications and the rapid adoption of the software, drives the growth in the regional market, majorly.

Additional factors such as the demand for TMS across the verticals allow the market in the region to flourish. The resurging economy in the region is significantly contributing to the growth of the market, augmenting the uptake of TMS solution across the region.

The Asia Pacific, talent management software, is rapidly emerging as the fastest growing market, globally. Factors such as the increasing urbanization and the rising number of business in the region drive the regional market. The improving economy in the region fosters market growth, increasing consumers’ purchasing power.

Talent Management Software Market Competitive Landscape:

Highly competitive, the TMS market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of a number of large and small players.

Agreement & partnership, product launch, expansion, and acquisition are some of the strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of these players.

Besides, substantial investments by multinational companies and start-ups have been observed. Major players will continue investing in both, modest as well as significant improvements in the years to come, which are expected to attribute to the various aspects of TMS solutions.

Read More: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/network-function-virtualization-market-2021-receives-a-rapid-boost-in-economy-due-to-high-emerging-demands-by-forecast-to-2022-2021-01-30

Read More: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/network-analytics-market-key-findings-covid—19-analysis-regional-study-trends-growth-top-key-players-profiles-and-future-prospects-2021-01-30

Read More: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/managed-file-transfer-software-and-service-market-sales-revenue-worldwide-analysis-competitive-landscape-future-trends-industry-size-and-regional-forecast-to-2022-2021-01-30

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable decisions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]