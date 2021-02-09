Electron Microscope Market : Research Report Covers Updated Data Considering Post Impact of Covid-19 on Share, Size and Future Demand

In the Healthcare industry, technological advancement is resulting in the progress of advanced medical treatments and more accurate diagnostics of different kinds of ailments. The electron microscope offers higher magnification by using a beam of electrons to create an image of the specimen. Contrary to the light microscope, the greater resolving power of electron microscope allows it to see much smaller objects in finer detail.Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report regarding global electron microscope market that estimates rise for this market with 7.9% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for this market between 2017 and 2023. In terms of cash, the market that is worth the USD 3.4 bn in 2017 is expected to be worth the USD 5.36 bn in 2023.

Analyzing the market structure, this report offers insights about factors affecting the market growth. Evaluating market size and forecasting the revenue, this reports covers and observes the competitive developments of market players that include joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, research and developments (R & D), and strategic alliances. The key factors driving the growth of electron microscope market include increasing life science applications of the electron microscope and R & D expenditure across varied regions around the world, technological advancement, and high level of study regarding research.

The global electron microscope market has been segmented on the basis of application, type, and region. Based on applications, this market has been segmented into life sciences, material sciences, nanotechnology, semiconductors, and others. By types, the market segmentation covers the reflection electron microscope (REM), scanning electron microscope (SEM), transmission electron microscope (TEM), and others.

The regional segmentation of the global electron microscope market segments the market into continent-based regional markets known as The Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Americas are the largest regional market. The factors driving the market growth in this region include the availability of advanced medical facilities and the presence of several key market players in North America. North America alone holds the potential to be the largest market due to its strong economies are known as the United States of America (USA) and Canada. Many key market players are based in the USA. In this region, the availability of advanced medical facilities makes North America a bigger market than South America.

Europe is another important regional market due to the high density of population and the availability of maximum advanced medical facilities after North America. Due to the reasons same as The Americas, Western Europe as a market is bigger than Eastern Europe. In this region, the key country-specific markets are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by the rest of Western Europe and then by Eastern Europe.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific has the potential to emerge as the fastest growing market growing demand for improved medical facilities in this region. The weighty country-specific markets in this region are Australia, China, India, South Korea, and Japan, followed by the rest of the Asia Pacific region.

The MEA region shows limited market slow and steady growth. The reasons for the slow market growth in this region are lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of technological development, political instability, poor access to treatment, poor healthcare facilities, and healthcare not considered a priority by most governments.

Key Players

The key players in the global electron microscope market include Agilent Technologies, Angstrom Advanced Inc., Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss International, Hirox Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, JEOL Ltd., KEYENCE CORPORATION, Leica Microsystems, Merck KGaA, Nanoscience Instruments Inc., Nikon Metrology Inc., Olympus Corporation, Phenom-World, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

