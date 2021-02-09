ReRAM  Market Size, Share, Segmentation, Growth opportunities, Company Profiles, Financial Overview, Top Leaders and Regional Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “ReRAM Market Research Report- Forecast 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Analysis

The global ReRAM market is predicted to touch USD 655 million at a 16% CAGR between 2019- 2025, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. ReRAM, simply put, is a non-volatile memory that consumes low power as well as possesses the potential for replacing flash memory. Today it is mostly used in MP3 players and mobile phones. It can be utilized as a storage medium like hard drive, DRAM, or flash. Conductive bridging ReRAM and oxide-based ReRAM are the different types of ReRAM. Owing to its alluring features and plentiful advantages, it has extensive applications in various end-use industries such as healthcare, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, IT & telecom, and others.

Various factors are propelling the global ReRAM market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include the growing need for highly scalable, low power consumption, and high bandwidth memory device for technologies like big data, IoT, and AI, demand for emerging non-volatile memory, increasing adoption of sensors technology like AI-enabled devices and wearable devices, and innovation & implementation of new materials.

On the contrary, ReRAM has various reliability issues like susceptibility to process variation, resistance drift, and limited write endurance are factors that may limit the global ReRAM Market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the recent COVID-19 pandemic is also affecting the market growth to a certain extent.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global ReRAM market based on end user and type.

By type, the global ReRAM market is segmented into conductive bridging ReRAM and oxide-based ReRAM. Of these, the conductive bridging ReRAM is predicted to lead the market over the forecast period. Increasing use in fitness and health trackers like IoT devices and Fitbits is adding to the growth of the segment.

By end user, the global ReRAM market is segmented into healthcare, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, IT & telecom, and others. Of these, the consumer electronics segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. Electronic devices such as TV demands high-resolution display is adding to the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global ReRAM market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will dominate the market over the forecast period. An increasing number of automotive and consumer electronics industry coupled with the burgeoning demand for electronic devices that are non-volatile memory enabled like high-resolution TVs and smartphones, are adding to global ReRAM market growth in the region. China, Japan, and India have the maximum share in the market as they are establishing IoT and AI connected infrastructure and data centres.

The global ReRAM market in the APAC region is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Burgeoning demand for enterprise storage applications is adding to the global ReRAM market growth in the region.

The global ReRAM market in Europe is predicted to have admirable growth over the forecast period.

The global ReRAM market in the MEA is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period. The development of silicon oxide based ReRAM products is adding to the global ReRAM market growth in the region.

Key Players

Eminent contenders profiled in the ReRAM market report include Rambus Incorporated (US), Weebit Nano (Australia), SanDisk (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Reliance Memory (China), 4DS Memory Limited (US), TSMC (Taiwan), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), Adesto Technologies Corporation (US), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (China), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (US), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), and Crossbar Inc. (US).

