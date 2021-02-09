Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market is expected to reach USD 90724.33 Million at a CAGR of over 22.51% by the end of the forecast period 2019–2024.

The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to account for the largest share in the hyperscale data center market, at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. For the purpose of analysis, North America has been categorized into three regions—the US, Canada, and Mexico. During the forecast period, the US is expected to be the leading region in terms of market share, growing at a CAGR of 20.99%, followed by Canada at 23.77% and Mexico at 22.55%. Large enterprises such as Google, Apple, and Tesla are investing a significant amount in specific areas such as Nevada and Reno due to their proximity to fiber channels which is driving the growth of the market in the US. Rapidly increasing business data is encouraging large enterprises to heavily invest in the data center expansion which is driving the market of hyperscale data center in Canada.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the hyperscale data center market due to the presence of various developing countries and an increasing number of data centers. The region has been segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Among the countries in this region, China accounts for the largest market share followed by Japan and India, due to continuous growth in online streaming, gaming, and e-commerce markets. Japan has accounted for the second-largest market share in hyperscale data center market due to the technological advancements that are encouraging the enterprises to increasingly rely on the cloud. India is expected to be the fastest-growing country due to the presence of telecom operators and OTT providers.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market share in the global hyperscale data center market. The increasing cloud and data usage have led to the increasing demand for hyperscale centers in Europe. The region consists of the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe. The UK accounted for the largest market share in 2018 due to the presence of major players of hyperscale data centers in the country that are expanding their cloud business in the UK.

Hyperscale Data Center Market Segmentation

The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market has been segmented on the basis of component, services, type, tier type, design type, and vertical, and region. The market, by component, has been segmented into servers, networking, software, storage, and others. By service, the global hyperscale data center market has been segmented into consulting, installation and deployment, and maintenance and support. By type, the global hyperscale data center market has been segmented into cloud providers, colocation providers, enterprises. By tier type, the market has been segmented into tier 3, tier 2, tier 4, and tier 1. By design type, the market has been segmented into electrical construction and mechanical construction. By vertical, the market has been segmented into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, healthcare, government, energy & utilities, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, and others.

Prominent Players

Some of the Prominent Players in the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, DELL Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd. (Lenovo), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Equinix Inc, and NVIDIA Corporation.

