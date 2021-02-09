Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market is accounted from $168.95 billion in 2016 to reach $278.95 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.4%. Factors such as growing number of bariatric surgeries and rising incidence of lifestyle diseases are fueling the market growth. However, huge price of low-calorie diets and increasing strict government regulations are hindering the market. Developing speed of childhood obesity is one of the huge opportunities for the market.

By service type, online weight loss programs is rising awareness regarding health and fitness among the population, which has a important increase in the number of health clubs and gyms across the world. Online programs offered through Internet subscriptions.

North America accounted for largest market share attributed to growing prevalence of obesity and chronic diseases, increasing awareness on nutrition and healthy lifestyles, and expanding number of fitness centers in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors responsible for this significant growth are the increasing awareness of available alternatives for weight loss and management.

Some of the key players in Weight Loss and Weight Management market include Brunswick Corporation, Nutrisystem, Amer Sports Corporation, Covidien plc, Herbalife International, Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd., Technogym, Apollo Endosurgery, Weight Watchers International, Ediets.com, Kellogg Company, Jenny Craig, Inc., Ethicon, Inc and Gold’s Gym

Equipments Covered:

• Surgical Equipment

• Fitness Equipment

Diets Covered:

• Beverages

• Meals

• Supplements

Services Covered:

• Slimming Centers and Commercial Weight Loss Centers

• Online Weight Loss Programs

• Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

• Consulting Services

