Global Plumbing Hardware Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Plumbing hardware products are used for supplying water throughout the building using hose, pipes and tubes. These hardware products ensure that water is supplied properly and continuously. Since water runs or remains all the time in these products, it is needed that the materials with which these products are highly corrosion resistant and can withstand extreme temperatures. The most common materials are copper, aluminum, steel and PVC.

The global Plumbing Hardware market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plumbing Hardware volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plumbing Hardware market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kohler

Moen

Delta Matching Bath Accessories

American Standard

Gerber Pluming Fixtures

Grohe

Hansgrohe

Baldwin

Jado

Alsons

Cafe Press

Darice

Fibre Craft

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Towel Rack

Shower

Soap Holders

Toilet Brushes and Holders

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Hotels

Others