Global Enterprise Data ManagementMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Enterprise Data Management Market is accounted for $68.60 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $142.67 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2016 to 2023. Growing demand for risk management, rising regulatory compliance and regulations, improved adoption rate of massive parallel processing architectures & columnar databases and enhanced streamline business operations are some key factors triggering the market size. However, data address validation issues and presence of data silos are some factors limiting the market growth. Moreover, exploitation of data maturity model will remain as a significant opportunity for the market growth over the forecast period.

By end user, healthcare segment is expected to grow at a significant rate. In healthcare industry huge collection and management of data is involved inorder to maintain the medical records of the patients for the further treatment of patients. With increase in demand for health information technology data management has gained importance in health care industry which supports the market growth.

Based on geography, North America is projected to account for the largest market share in enterprise data management market due to increasing knowledge of data management and implementation of data governance. In addition, emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil and Africa are expected to witness advancements in execution of data management solutions.

Some of the key players in this market include Accenture, Informatica Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Teradata Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Security, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Talend , Microsoft Corporation, Cambridge Semantics Inc. , Innovative Systems Inc, GoldenSource Corporation and Phasic Systems Inc.

Deployment Types Covered:

• On-Premises

• Hosted Deployment

Softwares Covered:

• Data Architecture

• Data Security

• Data Quality

• Data Stewardship

• Data Standards

• Data Processes

• Data Governance

• Other Softwares

User Types Covered:

• Enterprises

• SMBS (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises)

