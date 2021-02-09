Global Unified Threat Management Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Unified Threat Management (UTM) Market is accounted for $3019.64 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $6886.87 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Cost and energy consumption, technology advancement and increasing incidences of data security breach are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. However, social networking sites and lack of sustainability are hampering the market growth.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2769058-unified-threat-management-utm-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

By organization size, enterprises segment commanded the largest market share during the forecast period. Most of the companies are applying firewalls and VPNs as their first line protection against malicious traffic in order to maintain minimal protection against known threats while leaving the network insecure could result in unintended threats from insiders.

Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/27/unified-threat-management-utm-market-2021-sales-size-share-growth-and-trend-forecast-to-2026/

On the basis of geography, North America accounted for largest market share attributed to the huge demand from quickly growing financial institutions like banks across the globe. The extensive knowledge about the significance of cyber security in the digital age in the region is likely to support the growth of the unified threat management market in North America. In the current development, the U.S. has been the largest, most competitive and prime focused market for UTM vendors.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-organic-beauty-products-market-2021-industry-key-players-sales-supply-demand-consumption-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2026-2021-01-28

Some of the key players in Unified Threat Management (UTM) market include WatchGuard Technologies, Inc, Trustwave , Clavister, Panda Security, Sophos, Huawei , IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Comodo Group, Inc, Hillstone Networks, Inc. , Gateprotect, Cisco Systems, Inc, Barracuda Networks, Dell Sonicwall, Checkpoint Software Technologies, HP and Fortinet.Deployment Types Covered:

• On-Premises

• Hosted Deployment

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-3d-printing-ceramics-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-01-29

End Users Covered:

• Telecom and IT

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Education

• Government and Utilities

• BFSI (Banking, Financial services and Insurance)

• Healthcare

• Other End Users

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/impact-of-covid-19-outbreak-on-medical-scheduling-software-market-2021-2021-01-25

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)