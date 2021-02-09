Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2023

Metagenomic Sequencing Market – Highlights

Metagenomics sequencing, also known as environmental or community genomics is an approach that allows insight to be gained into community biodiversity and function. In the process of metagenomics sequencing, the DNA of the specified host microorganism is extracted and cloned directly from the microorganism using genetic analyses of DNA.

The function of metagenomic sequencing which is to sequence the genomes of untargeted cells in a community in order to elucidate community composition and function helps to understand the several types of cells in a community and what organisms are present in their physiology

Research using the metagenomic sequencing taps into several fields due to the broad existence of large microbial communities. For instance; the study of soil microbiota has led to advances in understanding and treating plant pathogens. Whereas. In human gut microbiota, the use of metagenomics discovered how common antibiotic genes are in the gut bacteria.

Currently, the Metagenomic Sequencing Market is growing pervasively. The dominant factors driving this growth include the rising awareness of genetic disorders, advanced technological platforms, and the availability of improved genomic tools. Moreover, the continually dropping prices of this process are escalating the market on the global platform, encouraging people to undergo the genetic tests.

The market demonstrates vast opportunities for service providers and companies with a great scope of expanding to enter the untapped regions by making these procedures affordable. Additional factors fostering the growth of the market include the use of advanced bioinformatics tools, high throughput screening (HTS) methods, recovery of novel drugs, and the development of cost-effective technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS). Moreover, increasing R&D activities to identify new antibiotics and enzymes, and improved bioinformatics support market growth, offering some attractive opportunities to the key market players.

Conversely, factors such as the rising concerns related to the standardization and accuracy of diagnostic testing alongside the lack of skilled professionals and knowledge are expected to impede the market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, public and private funding programs that are rapidly increasing are expected to support the market growth providing sufficient funds for R&D.

Key Players:

Players leading the global metagenomic sequencing market include Enterome Bioscience (France), GATC Biotech AG (Germany), Aperiomics, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina Inc. (U.S.), The Mitre Corporation (U.S.), F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Second Genome Therapeutics (U.S.), SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd. (India), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.), GenapSys, Inc. (U.S.), Freenome Inc. (U.S.), COSMOSID (U.S.), Beijing Genomics Institute (China), Pacific Biosciences (U.S.), Biomatters Ltd. (New Zealand), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc. (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), CLC Bio (Qiagen) (Denmark), DNAStar Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Macrogen Inc. (South Korea), Knome Inc. (U.S.), and Helicos BioSciences (U.S.) among others.

Industry/Innovations/Related News:

December 19, 2018 – A team of scientists at the University of Chicago published their study of a high-throughput RNA sequencing strategy that they have developed which is helpful to learn the activity of the gut microbiome.

The new tools will help scientists to understand the activity of naturally occurring microbiomes, study their responses to environmental changes, for example varying temperatures or changing availability of nutrients, developing a clear picture of tRNA dynamics.

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market – Competitive Analysis

The fiercely competitive metagenomic Sequencing market appears to be fragmented with many large and small-scale players alongside the new entrants forming the competitive landscape. New technology launch, innovation, and brand reinforcement remain the popular trends for the key players in the market. The growth statistics of the metagenomic sequencing market presage the probable heights the market can reach further.

Metagenomic Sequencing Market – Segmentation

MRFR has segmented the report into four key dynamics for an easy grasp;

By Technology : Sequencing and Bioinformatics among others.

By Application : Infectious Disease Diagnosis, Environmental Remediation, Gut Microbe Characterization, Biotechnology, Biofuel, Ecology, and Agriculture among others.

By End-user : Hospitals, Research Institutes, and Specialized Clinics among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Metagenomic Sequencing Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region leads the global metagenomic sequencing market owing to the presence of global players who are focused on introducing the procedures with innovative technology. Encouraging governmental support for R&D activities in healthcare and metagenomic sequencing tests is acting as a significant tailwind that is pushing up the market.

Additional factors encouraging the growth of the market include increased uptake of advanced technologies in the next generation sequencing procedures and its increasing applications and high healthcare expenditures.

The metagenomic sequencing market in the US backed the increasing demand for metagenomic sequencing, contributes to the growth of the regional market majorly. Heading with the rising demands for metagenomic sequencing procedures, the region will create a larger revenue pocket in the global metagenomic sequencing market by 2023.

Heading with the significant advancements of technologies and their wide uptake in the medical sector, the metagenomic sequencing market in the European region holds the second position in terms of size.

Moreover, the presence of a flourishing medical devices market and rising healthcare expenditure in the region will facilitate the growth of the market. Also, factors such as support and funding from public & private sectors for research & development impacts the market growth in the region positively.

Furthermore, the availability of low-cost metagenomic and NGS procedures and their rising adoption by research laboratories are driving the growth of this market.

The Asia Pacific region heading with the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders has emerged as a promising market for metagenomic sequencing. The large unmet clinical needs are attracting the foreign investors and global players to focus on this region to expand the network that is helping them to capture major share of the market.

With the rising demand for metagenomic sequencing and increasing adoption of these techniques in various procedures, the APAC market is estimated to take over the European market soon.

