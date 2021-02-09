Global Multiplex Assays Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Multiplex Assays market is estimated at $2.90 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $5.09 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2016 to 2023. Growing demand for high throughput and automated systems will offer a significant growth opportunity over the forecast period. Some of the factors such as rising safety & efficiency of therapies, growing advantages of multiplexing over conventional assays and improving validation for biomarkers are contributing the market growth. However, huge capital investments and shortage of skilled labour are negatively affecting the market.

In recent, technological advancements in multiplex assays have the potential to appraise the difficulty of analytes, such as amino acids and proteins, in a better manner. In 2016, Merck launched Milliplex Map Equine-specific multiplex assay that can measure 27 cytokines simultaneously and delivers important information about immune response, inflammation, and general health.

Based on geography, North America commanded the largest market share followed by Europe. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of Alzheimer patients, rise in pool of patient population and major growth in R&D activities (pharmaceuticals) across the region.

Some of the key players in this market include Randox Laboratories Ltd., Seegene Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC, Merck KGAA, Abcam PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Technologies Covered:

• Multiplex Arrays

• Multiplex PCR

• Protein Microarray

• Other Technologies

Product and Services Covered:

• Multiplex Assay Instruments

• Multiplex Assay Accessories

• Software and Services

• Multiplex Assay Consumables

Assays Types Covered:

• Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays

• Protein-Based Multiplex Assays

• Other Multiplex Assays

