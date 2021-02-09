Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Polycystic ovary syndrome market is a hormonal disorder observed in females of reproductive ages. The disorder causes the excessive production of hormones in the female body, which include testosterone or androgens, hormones that are primarily associated with the male reproductive system. PCOS includes a range of symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycle, trouble in getting pregnant, cyst formation in the ovaries, excessive body and facial hair, and pelvic pain, among others. Moreover, the early diagnosis of the disorder is highly recommended by the physicians, as untreated PCOS may often lead to high cholesterol, type-2 diabetes, heart disease, insulin resistance, and high blood pressure.

Major factors contributing to the growth of the global polycystic ovary syndrome market include sedentary lifestyle and faulty dietary habits and increasing female obese population across the globe. Initiatives taken by the government and non-profit organizations to spread awareness regarding the early diagnosis of the disorder is significantly fueling the market growth. Moreover, increasing genetic and hormonal disorder in female population is a major cause for the increase of polycystic ovary syndrome patients across the globe. Lack of regulatory approved drugs for the treatment of PCOS and easy availability of generic and off-label drugs may restrain the growth of the global PCOS market. However, market players are focusing in the development of innovative and symptom specific drugs are expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

The polycystic ovary syndrome market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, diagnosis type, treatment type, and distribution channel. Based on drug type, the market is segmented into diuretics, insulin sensitizing agents, antiandrogens, anti-depressants, ornithine decarboxylase inhibitors, anti-obesity, and oral contraceptive pills. Based on diagnosis type, the market is bifurcated into ultrasound, pelvic exam, and blood tests. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into ovarian wedge resection, laparoscopic ovarian drilling, and acupuncture. Based on distribution channel, the market is diversified into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, fertility clinics, and e-commerce. Among type of drugs, the insulin-sensitizing agents segment holds a major share in the polycystic ovary syndrome market. This is owing to wide adoption of the drug for the treatment of insulin resistance, to prevent diabetes.

The global polycystic ovary syndrome market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America holds a dominant position in the global polycystic ovary syndrome market, followed by Europe. This is mainly owing to sedentary lifestyle of the people leading to high prevalence of disorder in the region. High reimbursement policies by the government in the healthcare sector and awareness amongst the population regarding the early diagnosis of the disorder are significantly contributing towards the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit fastest growth in the global polycystic ovary syndrome market over the forecast period. This is due to large pool of female obese population in the region, especially in China.

Some of the key players operating in the global polycystic ovary syndrome market are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Glaxosmithkline plc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Furocyst, among others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as Acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures and product development and so on. For instance, in April, 2017, Astellas Pharma announced the acquisition of Ogeda SA, a Europe-based drugmaker. Through acquisition, Astellas will develop solutions for alleviating menopause without hormonal therapy. Moreover, the deal includes treatment trials of Phase II testing for polycystic ovary syndrome and uterine fibroids.

Market Segmentation:

Global polycystic ovary syndrome market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Market Research and Analysis, By Drug Type

2. Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Market Research and Analysis, By Diagnosis Type

3. Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Market Research and Analysis, By Treatment Type

4. Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Market Research and Analysis, By Distribution Channel

5. Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Market Research and Analysis, By Region

