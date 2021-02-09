Insulin Pump Market Analysis, Size, Business Growth, and Trends

Overview

Diabetic patientsrequire regular insulin shots and the user-friendly nature of insulin pumps helps them to control their blood glucose level. A new report on the global insulin pump market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), estimates that this market could see expansion at 8.4% CAGR between 2016 and 2023. In terms of value, the market can be worth USD 8520.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The global insulin pump market could benefit from its user-friendly nature. The innovative glucose sensors can observe and forecast a patient’s blood glucose levels. Research & development (R&D) in medical science has resulted in coordination of two technologies, from sensor-augmented insulin pumps and sensor-driven insulin pumps to a completely automated, independent sensing and delivery system.

Market Segmentation

The global insulin pump market segmentation covers end-users and types.

Based on the end-users, this market has been segmented into home care, hospital & clinics, and laboratories. During the forecast period, the home care segment can have the fastest growth at 8.9% CAGR.

By type, the market has been segmented into disposable insulin pump and traditional insulin pump. Holding the largest share, the traditional insulin pump segment can be worth USD 4587.5 mn by 2023.

