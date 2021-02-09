Global Food Service ContractorsMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global food service contractors market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for food service contractors. Emerging market growth, public and private investments in healthcare and education, busy lifestyles, growth in the airline industry globally is driving the demand for food service contractors. At the same time, there is mounting pressure on food service contractors to reduce costs and improve food quality.

.GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3134339-food-service-contractors-global-markets-to-2022

The market for food service contractors reached a value of nearly $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expectedto grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to nearly $REDACTED billion by 2022.

Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/27/food-service-contractors-market-size-share-outlook-and-global-opportunity-analysis-2021-2026/

The market for food service contractors is somewhat concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Compass Group plc, Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, Elior and others.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-business-phone-systems-market-2021-trends-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28

Business Establishments accounted for the largest share of the market for food service contractors in 2017 at REDACTED%. The highest growth is projected to come from Healthcare Institutions which is forecastedto grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%. Major factors included rapid growth in elderly population and increasingincidences of chronic diseases and also due to increased public and private investments in thehealthcare industry in emerging markets

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-robotic-surgical-devices-market-2021-latest-trends-share-opportunities-comprehensive-covid-19-impact-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-29

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for food service contractors, accounting for REDACTED of the global market.It was followed by Western Europe and North America. Going forward, Africa is expected to witness thefastest growth in the food service contractors market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, followed byAsia-Pacific, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mobile-phones-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-25

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)