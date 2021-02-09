Global PROTEIN INGREDIENTS Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Introduction

The protein ingredients market is projected to reach 5,547 KT by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.87% from 2017, in terms of market volume. Europe and North America are the major consumers of protein ingredients with Asia Pacific emerging as growing consumers. Increase in demand in overall health and wellness products with protein rich foods and beverages is driving higher demand for protein ingredients market. Globally, plant proteins have witnessing less demand which is driving higher private investments by companies involved in the Protein Ingredients market to gain consumer attention and encourage buying. Companies who manufactures plant based protein from North America and Europe are spending more on marketing activities to promote plant protein as animal protein are very popular among the consumer groups in those particular areas.

Market Forecast

Pea and egg white proteins are growing traction among the consumers with each having an individual growth rate of about 3.04% and 3.44% during the period 2017-2022. These ingredients are fast emerging as major protein sources in the industry. Egg whites are growing mainly due to their amino acid profile and protein absorbability and pea protein due to its protein profile and sustainability. Soybean and whey is projected to dominate the protein ingredient sources with more than 40% by 2022. Increase in food safety issues related to animal protein, consumers are likely to shift more towards plant proteins like soybean, pea and canola.

Powder and bars together is estimated to dominate the protein ingredients market by more than 60% in the year 2017. However, fastest growth is witnessed under ready to drink form followed by bars. Advancements in technology in processing and overall product development has resulted in launch of various product protein ingredient forms.

By Downstream analysis-

Functional foods and sports nutrition together utilize more than 50% of protein ingredients. Growing importance of protein in healthy foods and beverage segments is supporting protein ingredients applications. Fastest growth is projected under functional foods followed by sports nutrition due to increase n protein demand with specific nutritional requirements.

Growth in functional beverages sales have increased comparatively higher than carbonated and other high-sugar, empty calorie beverages across various parts of the world. Functional foods and sports nutrition utilizes most of the protein ingredients which accounts more than 55% of total protein ingredient applications. More than 50% of protein ingredients manufactured in China is used as a meat additives. Substances such as dried meat, poultry stock, meat extracts, or hydrolyzed protein are used as a meat additives. Meat additives are generally used for enhancement of taste, flavor and extension of shelf life of the meat products.

Competitive analysis-

The major key players in Protein Ingredients market are

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (U.S.)

Solae (U.S.)

Shandong Yuwang Industrial Co., Ltd (China)

Shandong Sinoglory Health Food Co., Ltd (China)

Gushen Biological Technology Group Co.,Ltd (China)

Solbar (Israel)

Nutripea (Canada)

Key players are investing hugely on new product launch which is more than 25% of strategy share include the new product launches by key players from last few years. Agreement and acquisitions are two main factors which are contributing more than 20% of strategy share syndicate as it helping company to penetrate the potential market across globe.

Regional Analysis

Europe protein ingredients hold a major market share of about 39.4% of the overall volume in 2017. Increase in demand for high protein products is driving higher demand for protein ingredients in Europe. Growth in specific protein nutritional requirements for muscle growth, weight managements is also supporting the market growth. Canola among plant proteins and whey among animal proteins are projected to grow fastest among the various protein ingredients in Europe with estimated market share of more than 50% in the year 2017.

Soybean among plant proteins and whey among animal proteins are projected to grow fastest among the various protein ingredients in Asia Pacific with estimated market share of more than 60% in the year 2017. China being one the largest consumer of soybean in the world, supports soy protein ingredient market.

Market Segmentation–

Global protein ingredients market is segmented by feedstock, form, application and region.

Feedstock segment includes soy, wheat, pea, canola, whey, milk, casein, egg, beef, pork and others.

Form segment includes powder, bars, ready to drink, capsules & tablets and others.

Application segment includes functional food, sport nutrition, meat additives, confectionery & others foods, pharmaceutical and others.

