Global Organic and Natural Tampons Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2023

Organic and Natural Tampons Market

Global organic and natural tampons market is expected to exhibit a strong 8.67% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The market was valued at USD 590.6 million in 2017.

The organic and natural tampons market is mainly driven by the growing awareness about the harmful effect of plastic pollution on the planet, as manufacturers of tampons and other personal hygiene products are increasingly focusing on delivering environmentally viable products that can be used en masse with no damage to the environment. The increasing awareness among consumers about the ecological viability of organic and natural tampons is likely to be a major driver for the global organic and natural tampons market over the forecast period.

The growing population of working women in developed as well as developing countries is also likely to be a major driver for the global organic and natural tampons market over the forecast period. Working women tend to have a higher awareness about the benefits of various tampon products and also tend to be more ecologically conscious, leading to a growing demand from the organic and natural tampons market. The rising prevalence of urinary tract infections among women is also likely to drive the demand for tampon products that don’t contain potentially harmful chemicals, leading to a growing demand from the organic and natural tampons market over the forecast period.

Organic and Natural Tampons Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global organic and natural tampons market include NutraMarks, TOM Organic, Maxim Hygiene, The Honest Company, Seventh Generation, BON, ALYK, Bodywise, and Procter & Gamble.

In May 2019, Tampax and Always, the feminine hygiene product brands of Procter & Gamble, introduced their first line of organic tampons, branded Pure. The products are made from organic cotton and are free from chemical dyes, chlorine bleach, or artificial fragrances. The two companies also announced that Pure brand organic tampons will incorporate a social welfare scheme, i.e. for every specially marked Pure brand tampon sold, the company will donate one tampon to girls in impoverished communities.

Organic and Natural Tampons Market Segmentation:

The global organic and natural tampons market is segmented on the basis of type, size, odor type, and region.

Based on type, the global organic and natural tampons market is segmented into cardboard applicator, plastic applicator, digital tampon, and others.

Based on size, the organic and natural tampons market is segmented into junior tampons, regular tampons, super tampons, and super-plus tampons. The regular tampons segment accounted for the largest share in the global organic and natural tampons market in 2017 and is likely to hold on to a dominant share over the forecast period.

Based on odor type, the organic and natural tampons market is segmented into fragrance-based and non-fragrance-based. The non-fragrance-based segment is expected to account for the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Organic and Natural Tampons Market Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global organic and natural tampons market, followed by Europe. The organic and natural tampons market in both these regions has been driven by the high awareness about feminine hygiene products, the increasing awareness about the environmental footprint of these products, and the growing population of working women. Companies in these two regions are likely to focus on environmental viability as a key USP over the forecast period, as environmental consciousness has steadily grown in these regions and is likely to dominate policy decisions in various sectors over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the organic and natural tampons market has experienced slow growth in developing regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The lack of awareness about feminine hygiene products in these regions has been detrimental to the organic and natural tampons market in these regions, as even regular tampons are not used widely. The low disposable income of women in these regions has also contributed to the lack of growth prospects for the global organic and natural tampons market. However, the growing population of working women in Asia Pacific and the increasing awareness about feminine hygiene products in developing countries such as India, China, and South Korea could emerge as significant drivers for the organic and natural tampons market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

