Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs and Dietary SupplementsMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Report Scope:

The report considers only western or modern drugs for this report and excludes any other type of drugs such as alternative therapies.

This study aims at understanding the dynamics and forecasts for OTC drugs and dietary supplements markets worldwide and provides key market propositions within the next five-year period.

The report covers developed and emerging markets in order to help readers understand –

– The current state of the OTC drugs and dietary supplements market and the key markets for its future development.

– New regulations that will influence the development of the OTC drugs and dietary supplements market.

– Market drivers of and threats to the OTC drugs and dietary supplements industry.

– Major regional trends in the global OTC drugs and dietary supplements market.

An overview of the global markets for OTC drugs and dietary supplements

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021

– Information about how pharmacies affect the OTC drug market

– Analysis of new developments that will provide an opportunity to manufacturers and marketers of OTC medicines and dietary supplements to expand organically

– Updates on the latest merger and acquistion activity

– Coverage of how point of sales and channels of distribution drive sales of OTC drugs and dietary supplements

– A look at key strategic initiatives for market penetration and expansion

