Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Overview

International automotive exhaust gas recirculation EGR systems market is projected to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The market has witnessed significant growth in recent past due to various factors. Among the most prominent ones, it’s certainly the expanding automotive industry that can be cited as the foremost. Similarly, expanding urban sector can also be touted as one of the prime reasons behind the incredible market prospect. Market trend analysis also suggests a similar expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The combining reason for exhaust gas recirculation or EGR and selective catalytic reduction or SCR system is cited as prime reason behind growth of automotive exhaust gas recirculation EGR systems market. Emerging economies and the significant prospects of the same are also the reasons behind the growing automotive exhaust gas recirculation EGR systems market. With strategic planning, the automotive exhaust gas recirculation EGR systems market is expected to be even more inspiring in forthcoming years.

Upon studying the noteworthy boom in global automotive exhaust gas recirculation, EGR systems market can be considered a prime indication behind the inspiring market prospects. Advent of new technology is expected to make the market even more exciting in forthcoming years. To be specific, the developing nations like China, India, South Korea, and Japan have been quite promising in this context. North American markets like US also show great scope for global automotive exhaust gas recirculation EGR systems market

Segmentation

International automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market can be segmented on product type, application, vehicle type, and region.

Based on product type, the automotive exhaust gas recirculation EGR systems market can be segmented into the EGR cooler, EGR valve, and EGR pipe. Among these, the EGR valve segment holds maximum market share.

Based on vehicle type, the international automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market can be segmented into a passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicles.

In terms of application, the automotive exhaust gas recirculation EGR systems market can be segmented into diesel and gasoline.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world (RoW). North American market is led by the US mainly, where the Asia Pacific domains show great prospect powered by great prospects from nations like India, China, Japan, etc.

The rest of the world (RoW) comprises the Middle East & Africa, and South America. This part of the world is estimated to evident massive growth in the global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market during the forecast period for the extensive demand for lavish vehicles.

Industry News

Global automotive exhaust gas recirculation EGR systems market is reportedly going to be the most significant during the review period of 2025. It is expected to grow at a noteworthy rate of 8.7 percent CAGR during the above period of review. Middle East shows great prospects in this market with huge demand.

