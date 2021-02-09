Moisture Analyzer Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, COVID 19 Analysis ,Growth, Trends and Forecast – Year 2024

Market Highlights

The Moisture Analyzer Market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America was leading the moisture analyzer market in 2018. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2018 to 2024, whereas Europe is expected to hold the second spot in the moisture analyzer market in terms of market share during the assessment period.

The North American countries covered in the study are the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is the major region in terms of market share in the moisture analyzer market. Advances in the industrial technology and expansion of the food & beverage industry in the region are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the moisture analyzer market. Moreover, the presence of industry giants such as AMETEK.Inc, General Electric, Mettler Toledo, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is one of the factors driving the growth of the moisture analyzer market in this region.

Europe held the second-largest share in the moisture analyzer market in 2018. For the purpose of this study, Europe has been segmented into four segments, namely the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. According to the MRFR analysis, Germany is one of the leading countries and at the forefront of innovation and technology, having the presence of major players in the field of semiconductors, power electronics, and information and communication technology (ICT). Furthermore, some of the other factors that fuel the market growth in the rest of Europe include increased inclination of the government towards the maintenance of food quality, the growing technology awareness among consumers, and rising adoption of next-generation technologies across the chemicals and manufacturing industries, which are supporting the domestic vendors of moisture analyzer market. Additionally, the expansion opportunities for the US-based market leaders in Western Europe are also considerably high, which further paves the way for the growth of the moisture analyzer market in the region, further paving the way for the growth of the moisture analyzer market.

Asia-Pacific has been categorized into five segments—China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2018 to 2024. China is expected to be a leading country-level market followed by Japan being the fastest-growing region over the next few years. Governments of countries such as China, Japan, and India are focused on the growth of its chemical and pharmaceutical industries and advancement in digital technology, which can boost the growth of the market during the assessment period. Companies such as Advance Plus Trading Co. Ltd, Zhongshan Camry Electronic Co. Ltd, China Electronics Technology Instruments Co., Ltd, Kilter Electronic Institute Co. Ltd, and Michell Instruments are leading the market in the region.

The global moisture analyzer market is expected to reach USD 1,571.4 million at a CAGR of over 3.9% by the end of the forecast period.

Prominent Players

Some of the Prominent Players in the moisture analyzer market are General Electric Co. (US), PCE Instruments. (Norway), Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (US), Spectrasensors, Inc. US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Metrohm AG. (Switzerland), Arizona Instrument LLC (US), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), Ametek, Inc. (US), Kett Electric Laboratory (Japan), Michell Instruments Inc. (US), A&D Co., Ltd (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Adam Equipment Inc. (UK), and Brookhuis Applied Technologies (Netherlands).

Global Moisture Analyzer Market: Segmentation

The global moisture analyzer market has been segmented on the basis of type, technique, application, and region. Based on type, the global moisture-based analyzer market has been segmented into desktop, handled, and inline. On the basis of technique, moisture analyzer market has been segmented into Karl Fischer titration, loss-on-dying, capacitance, microwave, near-infrared, radiofrequency, and others. On the basis of application, the moisture analyzer market has been segmented into plastics and polymer, constructions, agriculture, food and beverage, fabrics and textiles, pharmaceuticals, and others.

