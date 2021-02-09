Global Technologies for Smart GlassMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The term smart glass is a popular term which refers to a group of chromogenic materials that change or alter their light transmission properties when voltage, heat or light is applied. This is known as “electric frosting” and can be done via a wall switch, light sensors, movement sensors or a remote control. Generally, the glass changes from translucent to transparent, blocking few or all wavelengths of light to let light pass through.

Typically, smart glass is an entire glass sheet which is manufactured exactly for this purpose, but some manufacturers offer cheaper alternative of pasting electronically-controlled laminates into existing surfaces. Such laminates have a lower lifespan and are not recommended for commercial applications. There are numerous different terms used for smart glass such as switch glass, switchable glass, smart windows, switchable windows, intelligent glass, liquid crystal glass, dynamic glass, LCD glass, PDLC glass, electronic glass, dimmable glass, clear to opaque glass, electric glass and self-tinting windows according to the end-user industry.

The origin of smart glass was somewhere around 1704 when the first electrochromic material was discovered, but interest in smart glass technology has experienced significant growth only during the past 40 years. In the beginning of the 1970s, the number of research activities resulting in patent applications and issued patents related to smart glass increased rapidly, leading to the development of improved fabrication processes, advanced properties and an increased number of applications spanning many industrial sectors.

In this report, the term smart glass refers to active chromogenic materials (ACVs). Passive chromogenic materials (PCVs) such as thermochromic and photochromic materials are also included under the smart glass definition. Smart glass has current and potential use across diverse industry sectors, including construction, transportation, aerospace, electronics, optoelectronics, consumer products, optics, energy, sensors and healthcare. This study provides an updated, comprehensive description of smart glass types and fabrication methods, and details current and emerging end-user industries for these materials. As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for smart glass-based products was

$REDCATED billion in 2016 and it is estimated to be valued at $REDCATED billion in 2017.

The global smart glass market has grown significantly during the past few years and is expected to grow at a more rapid pace in the next five years. The market has continued to expand and new technological developments and industry changes have also taken place. Increased use in the transportation and aerospace sector and general improving global economic conditions are the main drivers for this expansion, which corresponds to a CAGR of REDCATED% during the period from 2017 through 2022. Thetransportation and aerospace sectors are projected to generate revenues of $REDCATED billion in 2022,accounting for REDCATED% of the total market in the same year. Sales of smart glass for this

sector aregenerated primarily by their utilization in automotive rearview mirrors.

