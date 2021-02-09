Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global automotive electronic control unit market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The report discusses the COVID-19 analysis of the significant factor influencing the growth of the market. The report examines the domestic and global business patterns of competitors, offering a detailed analysis of both growth drivers and constraints that could have a major effect on the industry’s outlook during the forecast period.
The Automotive Electronic Control Unit is one of the most significant vehicle parts that has received a great deal of attention from the major vehicle manufacturers. The automotive industry has been one of the most significant revenue-generating sectors and has made many technological advancements in recent years. The automotive electronic control unit is amongst them.
Market Dynamics
The global market for automotive electronic control units has been growing, and the main focus is on emission control and fuel efficiency. Automotive manufacturers are now focused more on updating technologies that would improve fuel efficiency and regulation of emissions. The automotive electronic control unit performs an integral role inside the engine as well as increases its performance to enable a smooth running of the vehicle. The automotive electronic control unit consists primarily of components such as the engine control unit, the brake control module, the engine management system, the powertrain system, and the climate control system. Such components function very well, passing the engine performance to the electronic control unit. The rise of the global automotive electronic control unit market is driven by factors such as low emissions and higher fuel efficiency, increased sales of new vehicles, stringent government regulations on vehicle emission reductions, technical advancements, and emerging economies. Higher system costs are a significant hindrance factor that could hinder the market growth. In addition, rising demand for gasoline engine vehicles and increasing disposable income create significant market opportunities.
Market Segmentation
The global market for automotive electronic control unit has been segmented on the basis of type and vehicle type.
By type, the global market for automotive electronic control unit has been segmented into powertrain system, engine control unit, climate control system, brake control module, engine management system, and others. Among these types, the powertrain system is estimated to dominate the global market, while the engine management system is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR.
On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive electronic control unit has been segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment is anticipated to lead.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the global market for automotive electronic control unit has been divided into four major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
The Asia Pacific has led the global market due to factors such as strict vehicle emission regulations, increasing disposable income, and growing new vehicle registration. North America is the second-largest revenue region, followed by Europe. In addition, Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest-growing economy in the world. Throughout the last few years, APAC has sold the highest number of vehicles, with major contributions from China, Japan, and Indonesia. In addition, the increasing demand for passenger vehicles has largely driven the APAC region.
Key Players
The key participants in the automotive electronic control unit market include Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive (UK), Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Lear Corporation (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Magneti Marelli (Italy), Pektron Group (UK), and Takata Corporation (Japan).
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What was the historic market size?
- Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?
- What will be the growth rate?
- How are the key players in this market?
- What are the strategies adopted by key players?
3.1.5 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
