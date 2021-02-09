Global Spark Plasma SinteringMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Spark plasma sintering, and other advanced sintering technologies track their origins to the early 1900s, but in recent years they have been gaining strong and rapidly increasing interest for fabrication of highperformance materials with unique properties that cannot be produced by other methods. These materials can be atypical not only in terms of composition, but also as far as microstructure and/or configuration.

BCC Research has identified three main categories of advanced sintering technologies (AST): currentassisted, which includes spark plasma sintering; vacuum-assisted; and electromagnetic radiationassisted. Although these advanced sintering technologies have theoretically countless applications, they are primarily used in six sectors: aerospace, automotive, electronics/optoelectronics, energy, mechanical/metallurgical and medical.

As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for AST equipment increased from $REDACTED million in 2015 to $REDACTED million in 2016 and is estimated to have been valued at $REDACTED million in 2017, corresponding to a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the two-year period.

Electromagnetic radiation-assisted sintering (e.g., selective laser sintering and microwave sintering) currently account for the largest share of the market, at an estimated REDACTED% of the total in 2017, corresponding to $REDACTED million in sales. Within this segment, selective laser sintering systems for coatingsand 3D printing represent the most popular type.

The next-largest category is vacuum-assisted sintering with estimated equipment revenues of $REDACTED million in 2017 (or REDACTED% of the total), while the current-assisted sintering segment, which is primarily comprised of spark plasma sintering systems, represented REDACTED% of the total. Demand for AST systems is projected to continue to grow at a healthy pace during the next five years, due to a variety of factors, including the following:

– Increasing popularity of 3D printed devices.

– Higher penetration in different sectors, particularly medical, electronics, optoelectronics and energy.

– Need for sintering processes that allow for fast firing, high-throughput and more automation.

– Rapidly rising levels of related R&D activities.

