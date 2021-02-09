Global Floor Polishing Machine Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the floor polishing machine market 2020 to procure a valuation of more than USD 18 Billion by 2025. MRFR also projects that the market can advance at a decent rate of 5% over the forecast period, between 2019 and 2025. We will provide covid-19 impact analysis with the report. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8329

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 impact analysis by MRFR suggests that various end users across industries now understand the significance of automation, smart manufacturing and remote intelligence. They now realize the importance of reducing the dependency on workforce at production sites. The short term impact has led to a sharp dip in exports, as a result of the collapsing supply chain and the consistently spreading pandemic across the globe has added to the woes of the floor polishing machine businesses. Companies are incurring major losses in terms of revenue, with industrial production activities coming to a standstill.

Taking into account the long-term impact of COVID-19, the industrial automation equipment industry and in turn, the floor polishing machine market can expand, following the increase in the demand for industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence, industrial internet, and various other transformative technologies that are majorly deployed in the manufacturing process. Also, the promising growth scope of the construction sector can leave a positive impact on the floor polishing market in the approaching years.

ALSO READ: https://www.debwan.com/komal18

Top Inducers and Main Barriers

Commercial and household buildings have emerged as significant customers in the floor polishing machine market. Frequent technological advancements have led to more popularity of semi-automatic and automatic floor polishing machines compared to the manual ones. These machines find widespread application across diverse industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, food & beverage, household, chemicals, and others. Also, the availability of various types for specific flooring types also boosts the demand for floor polishers & accessories across various industry verticals.

Regional Study

The regional study of the floor polishing machine market covers Europe, APAC or Asia Pacific, North America, and RoW or the rest of the world.

Even as the current lockdown situation due to COVID-19 outbreak is giving rise to challenges, APAC can emerge as the most successful market for floor polishing machines. Cleanliness and hygiene have become the latest norm amidst the pandemic outbreak to prevent infections, leading to higher demand for floor polishing machines in the region. Furthermore, the financial growth, expanding urbanized population, soaring demand for concrete polishing machines and marble polishing machines, and rapid industrialization benefit the regional market to a large extent.

ALSO READ: https://pourniman.tumblr.com/post/640191767166304256/exterior-insulation-and-finish-system-market

Leading Contenders

Leading contenders in the floor polishers market include NSS KLindex (Italy), Adiatek S.r.l. (Italy), Tennant Company (US), Minuteman International Inc. (US), Kaivac, Inc. (US), Clemas & Co Limited (UK), Numatic International Ltd. (UK), Enterprises, Inc. (US), EUREKA S.p.A. Unipersonale (Italy), Hako GmbH (Germany), Tornado Industries (US), Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nilfisk (Denmark), Denis Rawlins Limited (UK), Fimap S.p.A. (Italy), to name a few.

ALSO READ: https://industrialautomationblogs.blogspot.com/2021/01/floor-polishing-machine-market-growth.html

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable decisions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

ALSO READ: https://sites.google.com/view/green-hydrogen-market/home