Global Personal Transporter Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Highlights

A personal transporter is also called

as electric rideable or personal light electric vehicle. The personal

transporter is used as motorized vehicle for transporting an individual at

speeds up to 25 km/h (16 mph). Personal transporters are of various types

including electric skateboards, kick scooters, self-and balancing unicycles.

The rise in the demand and sale of

e-mobility vehicles, increasing adoption of automation system for personal

transporter, and growing focus on enhancing the safety and efficiency of the

personal transporters are expected to raise the growth of the market.

Strict regulations, lack of skilled

professionals, and the high initial prices and maintenance costs associated

with personal transporter is expected to hamper the market growth during the

forecast period. However, increasing popularity of scaled-down electric

vehicles, technological advancement in personal transporter, changing

lifestyle, and the improvements in emerging economies create ample

opportunities for market growth. The global personal transporter market is

expected to be valued at around 150 Million units by 2025 and is projected to

witness ~8.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis

The global personal transporter market

is segmented based on vehicle type, product, wheel type, weight capacity,

travel range, application, and region. Based on vehicle type, the global market

is segmented into E-bike, E-Scooter, E-hoverboard, E-skateboard, and Others. On

the basis of product, the global market has been segmented into retro,

standing/self-balancing, and folding. On the basis of weight capacity, the

global market has been segmented into up to 10 kg, 10 kg-20kg, and more than 20

kg. On the basis of travel range, the global market has been segmented into up

to 20 km, 20 km-35km, and more than 35 km. On the basis of application,

the global market has been segmented into on-road and off-road.

Key Players

The leading players

operating in the global personal transporter market are Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

(China), Airwheel Holding Limited (China), T3 Motion, Inc. (US), Onewheel (US),

BOXX Corp. (US), RazorUSA LLC (US), include INMOTION TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.

(China), Segway Inc. (US), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Inventist, Inc.

(US).

