Global Commercial Drones Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Drones are aircraft/flying devices without a human pilot aboard. UAVs are a component of an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) which include a UAV, a system of communications between the two and a ground-based controller. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy either autonomously by onboard computers or under remote control by a human operator. Commercial Drones Market is expected to grow at an exponentially high CAGR for the forecasted period of 2018-2023.

Drones also known as unmanned aerial vehicles are mainly used for military purposes. The factors that augment the growth of the market are increasing demand in varied applications, reduction in size and technical advancement. The drones are being used for varied purposes for surveying forest and oil fields to agricultural purposes. Drones are used in entertainment industry for using varied camera angles; especially in sports and live events. Drones are also being used for e commerce and cargo deliveries. Drones are also being used by law enforcement agencies. Though, high prices, strict government regulations, limited commercialization, and air traffic security and safety issues are some of the few restraining factors that act as a barrier in the growth of the global commercial drone’s market in the forecasted year.

Geographically, global commercial drones market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia pacific and rest of the world. North America is growing with a significant pace owing to high production and early adoption of new technologies in various sectors. increasing applications in law enforcement and agriculture, supportive government initiatives, building retrofits, and will boost the demand for commercial drones in this region. APAC is showing faster pace owing to increasing adoption of drones in applications such as traffic management, agriculture and so on. China and India are the major countries in this region. Though, Japan is also working continuously in this technology.

Global Commercial Drones Market Key players include 3D Robotics, Aerovironment INC., Aurora Integrated Systems, Bae Systems, Boeing Corporation, Challis Heliplane INC., Denel Soc LTD., DJI, Draganfly Innovations INC., Dronedeploy, Elbit Systems LTD., Finmeccanica Spa (Leonardo), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems LTD., Israel Aerospace Industry, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, The Turkish Aerospace Industry, Textron INC., Safran SA. Product launch, R&D, Partnership and Collaboration are the key winning strategies adopted by commercial drones players across the globe.

The market study of commercial drones’ market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

