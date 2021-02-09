Automotive Pressure Plates Market 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2023

Market Highlights

Global Automotive Pressure Plates Market size is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 5% between 2020 and 2026. A pressure plate is an important part of clutch systems used in automobiles. It is a spring-loaded device that bolts onto the flywheel and can either engage or disengage the clutch disc and flywheel. The clutch disc fits between the pressure plate and the flywheel. Pressure plates are of two types, namely, the coil spring type and the diaphragm type. The manufacturers of automotive pressure plates ensure that these plates have high-temperature resistance and considerable stress limits.

Furthermore, market players are focused on the research and development of compact automotive pressure plates to downsize the clutch systems. The type of automotive pressure plates used usually depends on the type of vehicle and the type of clutch system used in the vehicle. Usually, automotive pressure plates are used only with friction clutches, which may be either single-plate, multi-plate, or cone clutches. Moreover, pressure plates are usually manufactured using either cast iron or stainless steel. With the growth of the automotive industry across the globe, the demand for automotive pressure plates is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years, thereby creating significant opportunities for the growth of the automotive pressure plates market during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Pressure Plates Market, 2020–2026

Automotive Pressure Plates Market Size is Anticipated to Register a CAGR of 5% between 2020 and 2026-Press release image-00

In 2019, Asia-Pacific Contributed Significantly to the Automotive Pressure Plates Market in Terms of Share: MRFR

Based on region, the global automotive pressure plates market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the automotive pressure plates market in the coming years, which can be attributed to the expected increase in the fleet of vehicles in the region due to the growing middle-class population and, thereby, the demand. Furthermore, the demand for luxury vehicles is increasing significantly in the North American market.

Get a FREE Report Sample – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10222

The global automotive pressure plates market can be segmented by product type, clutch type, vehicle type, and region. Based on product type, the global automotive pressure plates market can be bifurcated into coil spring type and diaphragm type. The coil spring segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years. In terms of vehicle type, the automotive pressure plates market can be split into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment held a large share and is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR in the next few years because of the increasing demand for passenger vehicles. By distribution channel, the automotive pressure plates market has been segmented into OEMs and aftermarket. The OEMs segment held a significant share and is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR in the coming years.

Global Automotive Pressure Plates Market size is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 5% between 2020 and 2026.

Drivers

Automotive Pressure Plates Market Size is Anticipated to Register a CAGR of 5% between 2020 and 2026-Press release image-01

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global automotive pressure plates market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and shares for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive pressure plates market by product type, vehicle type, distribution channel, and region.

Product Type

Coil Spring Type

Diaphragm Type

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Distribution Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

Key players in the global automotive pressure plates market are California Custom Clutch Corporation (US), Raicam Clutch Ltd (Italy), Makino Auto Industries Private Limited (India), SASSONE SRL (Italy), ANAND Group (India), Apls Automotive Industries Private Limited (India), MACAS Automotive (India), Hebei Tengda Auto Parts Co., Ltd. (China), S. K. Auto Industries (India), Setco Automotive Ltd (India), GOLDEN Precision Products Private Limited (India), and RSM Autokast Ltd. (India).

Get a FREE Report Sample – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10222

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 MARKET DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1 DEFINITION

2.2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.4 LIMITATIONS

2.3 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.3.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.1.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.1.4 SEGMENT RIVALRY

3.1.5 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.2 VALUE CHAIN/SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DRIVERS

4.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 MARKET TRENDS

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address:Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Browse Complete Report – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-pressure-plates-market-10222

Also Read-