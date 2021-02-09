Categories
Global Telecom Service Order Management Service Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Telecom Service Order Management Service market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Telecom Service Order Management Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study
Cerillion (UK)
Cognizant (US)
Ericsson (Sweden)
IBM (US)
Oracle (US)
ChikPea (US)

Comarch (Poland)
Fujitsu (Japan)
Intellibuzz (India)
Mphasis (India)
Neustar (US)
Pegasystems (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Integration and Installation Services
Consulting Services
Support Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Wireline
Wireless Network

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

