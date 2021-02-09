Global RODENTICIDES Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Rodenticides Market size is projected to be valued at USD 6.3 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2020 and 2026. The demand for rodenticides is increasing with raising awareness of food safety and diseases spread by rodents. The pesticides market has registered tremendous growth in the past few years, and the same trend is expected for the rodenticides market. There is also an increase in the per capita income, which leads to a rise in demand for hygienic living conditions. Additionally, the North American and European markets are witnessing the growing demand for rodenticides.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10125

The key players in the market have been responsive to shifting consumer preferences and are focused on strategic acquisitions, agreements, and partnerships. Moreover, the key players in the market are focusing on expanding introducing new products in the market. For instance, in 2018, BASF SE launched Selontra, a rodent bait formulation based on the active ingredient, cholecalciferol, for rodent control. The product has high efficiency in controlling rodent invasion in just seven days. Such initiatives by major manufacturers are projected to have a significant impact on the rodenticides market size during the forecast period

Also Read: https://www.taskade.com/v/sCyNEianHZYFMHyY#node-42489daa-aee7-49f9-a371-488bba9c261f

Market USP





Increase in concerns regarding vector-based disease outbreak





Growth Opportunities in the Market





High Investments in R&D: There has been an increasing interest in developing new ingredients in the rodenticide baits. For instance, Connovation, Ltd. based in New Zealand has developed cholecalciferol plus coumatetralyl bait and cholecalciferol plus diphacinone bait. These two ingredients have two major advantages compared to the other ingredients such as increased efficiency and reduced concentration of active ingredients over singe active ingredient rodenticides. These types of initiatives by companies have created an opportunity in the global rodenticides market.

Also Read: https://anotepad.com/notes/9cii6qie

Increase in demand for rodent pest control services from the hospitality and tourism sectors: Health, safety, and maintaining a proper standard are important factors for the hospitality and tourism sectors. As a result, issues such as rodent control needs to be managed properly as it can affect the revenue. Furthermore, growing entertainment and hospitality sectors as a result of high consumer purchasing power are further creating an opportunity for global rodenticides market growth.

Also Read: https://teletype.in/@industryreports/J7EQ_1vb6

By Type Non-anticoagulant Anticoagulant: The segment accounted for the largest market share in the global rodenticides market in 2019. It is a widely used type as it provides the rodents with painless deaths by preventing their blood from coagulating. It is less toxic to other animals, as well as humans. This type is in high demand from the agricultural sector across the globe. Thus, this type of rats and mouse pest control would be expected to dominate the market.

By Rodent Type Rat: The segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The high birth rate of rats among other rodents is the reason to dominate the segment in the global rodenticides market. Furthermore, a high population of rats across the globe is expected to drive the demand for rodenticides during the study period. Mouse Hamsters Chipmunk Squirrels Others

By Form Pellet: Highly palatable formulation, outstanding acceptance, and effective control with a single feed are some of the factors that are responsible for the growth of the pellet rodenticides market. Furthermore, the wide availability of products by various manufacturers and ease to use with baits are likely to uplift the market during the foreseeable future. Spray Powder

By End-User Agricultural Fields Warehouses: Warehouses are buildings used for the storage of goods. Rodents can contaminate the food and other items that are stored in the warehouse. Food contamination is a grave matter for the food industry because of the potential health risks to consumers. Thus, driving the demand for global rodenticides market. Others

By Region North America: North America dominated the global rodenticides market in 2019 with the US, being the dominant market for rodenticides, accounting for the majority share. The increasing number of rodent control products and services owing to the increasing population of rodents is expected to drive the growth of the rodenticides market. Moreover, the presence of major manufacturers in the region is also contributing to the market growth. Europe Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period with China, being the dominant market for rodenticides, accounting for the majority share. The increasing demand for rodenticides owing to the increasing rat infestations in agriculture as well as in warehouses has fueled the demand for rodenticides in this region. Rest of the World



.

ALSO READ: http://consumerretail.over-blog.com/2020/09/europe-to-have-lions-share-in-healthy-frozen-meat-market.html

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)