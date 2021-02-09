Agricultural Enzymes Market, Growth of Forecast to 2024

Growing acceptance of modern farming is adding fuel to the growth of agricultural enzymes market. Owing to improving the efficiency of agricultural enzymes, major players are investing in research and development which is further boosting the growth of global agricultural enzymes market. Cost efficiency is another driver driving the growth of the market. However, the uncertain regulatory environment may hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 7.2% of agricultural enzymes market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

