Global FEED YEAST Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Live yeasts are added to the feed n order to improve the feed performance. It stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes and immune responses of the livestock. Additionally, the global feed yeast market is observing an exponential growth based on its high usage in the feed industry. The major types of feed yeast available in the market include: dry yeast and spent yeast.

Market Forecast

With the growing consumer awareness regarding livestock health and their increasing interest in healthy eating habits, the demand for feed yeast has increased to a greater extent. In addition to rising meat consumption, quality feed, industrialization of livestock, and the prevention of diseases in livestock are expected to drive the global feed yeast market.

Limitation on the use of antibiotics for poultry production by the regulatory authorities has uplifted the growth of the feed yeast market. However, the high cost of processing and raw materials may hamper the feed yeast market over the review period. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their service offerings/product lines, which has boosted the share of the feed yeast in the global market. The global feed yeast market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The global feed yeast market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The European region is dominating the feed yeast market followed by the Asia Pacific owing to rising population followed by increasing consumption of meat products in the developed regions. Most of the key players are located in Europe and they are following strategies of merger and acquisition with small players to expand their business in other regions due to increasing demand for feed yeast from the animal feed industry.

Moreover, rising demand for superior feed products for improved livestock performance and health in the Asia Pacific region is likely to boost the feed yeast market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Feed yeast market is segmented on the basis of type, livestock, form, and region.

