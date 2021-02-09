Global Modular Data Center Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019-2025

The global modular data center market is expected to reach USD 49.01 billion at a CAGR of ~24.40% by the end of the forecast period 2018–2025. Market data and market information presented through more than 135 market data tables and figures spread over 168 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Modular Data Center Market Research Report—Forecast till 2025”.

Modular data centers augment the speed of deployment at a lower cost and improvise the flexibility of operations. Modular data center providers bid both separate module and all-in-one consolidated modules of individual functions like power systems, cooling systems, and IT servers. Mounting need for energy-efficient and fast deployable data centers, coupled with upscaling demand for reduction in capital expenditure are both chief factors responsible for the burgeoning modular data center market.

However, a few factors are restricting the ascent of the global modular data center market. Vendor lock-in issue is anticipated to resist the adoption of modular data centers by many market vendors in the forthcoming years. Whereas, snowballing deployment of modular data centers in disaster-prone areas is estimated to provide traction to market growth.

Segmentation:

The global modular data centers market is segmented on the basis of component, data center size, tier type, end-users, and region. Based on component, the global modular data centers market is segmented into functional module and services. Functional modules inside containerized modular data centers comprise an outer enclosure for power systems, cooling equipment, and housing IT servers. Two types of containerized functional module solutions include all-in-one functional module and individual functional module. All-in-one functional modules usually require additional supporting elements present outside the module like chiller or generator.

The individual functional module is further sub-segmented into electrical module, IT module, and mechanical module. The services segment is sub-segmented into integration and deployment, consulting, and infrastructure management.

Based on data center size, the global modular data centers market is segmented into large data centers, mid-sized data centers, and enterprise data centers. Based on tier type, the global modular data center market is segmented into tier 1, tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4. Based on end-users, the global modular data center market is segmented into government and defense, healthcare, education, BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, energy, and manufacturing.

Detailed Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to foresee the fastest owing to growing adoption of modular data centers in China, Japan, India, and Singapore. The region comprises a large number of major modular data center manufacturers, making it convenient to set up production facilities as compared to other regions. The availability of low-cost labor is another factor fueling the growth of modular data center market. Also, growing government investments to improve the data center infrastructure in South Korea, Australia, the Philippines,

and other countries are expected to boost market growth.

Key Players

Some significant players prevalent in the global modular data center market include IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Dell Technologies Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), CommScope Holding Company, Inc (US), Cannon Technologies Ltd (UK), Schneider Electric (France), Flexenclosure AB (Sweden), BladeRoom Group Ltd (UK), and Silent-Aire Limited Partnership (Canada).

Industry Update

Sept 2019: Delta Electronics recently signed a contract with HTC to build the first 2N certified data center in Vietnam. The new data center will operate as per Tier 3 standards of Uptime Institute.