Global FUNGICIDES Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview:

Fungicides are a class of pesticides, which primarily consists of biological organisms or chemical compounds. They are widely used in the agricultural segment, which help to restrict the fungal diseases by inhibiting or killing the fungus responsible for the crop disease. The most commonly used active ingredient for fungicides preparation is sulfur. The most common chemical fungicides available in market includes: Dithiocarbamates, Phenylamides, Benzimidazoles, Triazoles, Chloronitriles, Strobilurins and others. Market Forecast:

The amount of crop-loss due to fungal infections is increasing rapidly, which is a huge concern among the farmers and crop producers. This has increased the demand for fungicides, which help in providing adequate disease control support and increasing crop productivity. Additionally, rising demand for organic fruits, vegetables, cereals, and pulses is projected to drive the growth of fungicides market over the review period.

Moreover, growing demand for organic fruits & vegetables and their awareness towards health is boosting the fungicides market growth. Furthermore, high acceptance for integrated pest management (IPM) by the crop cultivator’s is adding fuel to the growth of the fungicides market. However, toxicity caused due the consumption of fungicides and stringent laws in the use of certain fungicides for crop production may hinder the market growth over the review period. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 5.4% of fungicides market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Global Fungicides Market – Competitive Analysis

Fungicides market offers huge growth opportunities for the industrial players. The market is fragmented and marked by the presence of several large and small-scale vendors. Market players are pouring in million dollars for product innovation. Innovative premium products and launch of organic/natural colors remain the central focus of the companies. Most of the industrial players are diversifying and augmenting their capacities based on strategic product positioning and target audience.

Regional Analysis: The global fungicides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the global fungicides market followed by Asia Pacific. Germany accounts for a higher use of fungicides for protection of fruits and vegetables from fungal diseases owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of using fungicides. Furthermore, high demand for organic fruits and vegetables from the farmers is considered to be key driving factor in this region.

Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness and growing demand for organic fruits, vegetables, cereals and pulses has uplifted the demand for fungicides in Asia Pacific countries like India, China and Japan. Thus, it is expected to boost the growth of the fungicides market during the review period. Additionally, regulatory approval for the use of fungicides on commercial products and government initiative for creating awareness about the accurate use of fungicide among farmers for high crop yield is projected to raise the growth of the fungicides market.

Market Segmentation: Fungicides Market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of treatment, form, application and region.

Downstream Analysis: Fungicides are segmented on the basis of type, which includes chemical fungicides, bio-fungicides and others. Triazoles holds the major market share followed by strobilurins in the chemical fungicides segment. The main reason for the growth of triazoles is their broad use for prevention of soybean rust, which is considered to be a fungal pathogen.

