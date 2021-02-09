Global Hemoglobinopathies Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Hemoglobinopathies Market Highlights:

Hemoglobinopathies are also known as hemoglobinopathy. It is the medical term referred to the group of blood disorders and diseases that affect red blood cells. Hemoglobinopathies are inherited single-gene disorders, and in most cases, it is inherited as autosomal co-dominant traits.

The Hemoglobinopathies Market is estimated to drive the market growth owing to the rising prevalence of hemoglobin disorders such as sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, Hb C, and Hb E. Also, a low level of hygiene and poor healthcare infrastructure are some key factors attributing to the growth of the target population in low-income regions such as South-East Asia, the Mediterranean basin, and Africa. However, the lack of treatment and diagnosis awareness may hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Hemoglobinopathies Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global hemoglobinopathies market are Sanofi, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Global Blood Therapeutics, Bluebird Bio Inc., Emmaus Life Sciences Inc., Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Gamida Cell, Acceleron Pharma, Mast Therapeutic, HemaQuest Pharmaceuticals, and Invenux.

Hemoglobinopathies Market Segmentation

The global hemoglobinopathies market is segmented based on type, treatment, test types, and region.

The global market for hemoglobinopathies, by type, is segmented into thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and other Hb variants diseases. The thalassemia segment is further classified as alpha thalassemia and beta thalassemia. The sickle cell disease segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the hemoglobinopathies market owing to the presence of strong product pipelines such as LentiGlobin and rising prevalence of sickle cell disease.

Based on treatment, the market is classified into stem-cell transplantation, blood transfusions, analgesics, antibiotics, ACE inhibitors, and hydroxyurea. Also, based on treatment, the blood transfusion segment holds the largest market share owing to significant success rate and increasing adoption of this treatment option.

The market by end user, has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostics laboratories, and others.

On the basis of region, the global hemoglobinopathies market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Hemoglobinopathies Market Regional Analysis

The global hemoglobinopathies market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The hemoglobinopathies market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North America market further classified into the US and Canada.

The European hemoglobinopathies market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The hemoglobinopathies market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

The hemoglobinopathies market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

