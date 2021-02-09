Global Invisible Orthodontics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019-2025

Invisible orthodontics is a set of transparent braces preferred by adults and teenagers who prefer it to conventional braces. The global invisible orthodontics market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) looks at developments and challenges for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). Technological improvements in dentistry and the impact of the COVID-19 virus are also discussed in detail with respect to the forecast period.

Invisible Orthodontics Market Scope

The global invisible orthodontics market is set to expand at a 13.99% CAGR over the forecast period. It stood at a value of USD 2,598.8 million in 2018. The market is set for an explosive growth owing to developments in cosmetic dentistry, changing social attitudes of people, and rise in disposable income levels. Huge prevalence of dental caries in Brazil is a prime instance of the need for invisible orthodontics.

Government support for dentist-friendly policies, government awareness campaigns, and customers obsessed with oral health can influence the market growth significantly.

Invisible Orthodontics Market Segmentation

The global invisible orthodontics market is segmented by product type, age group, and application.

By product type, it is segmented into clear retainers, clear aligners, and braces. Clear aligners are further segmented into soft, hard, and medium. Among them, the clear aligners segment held the lion’s share in 2018 and will continue to dominate due to launch of similar products by key companies. On the other hand, braces are predicted to exhibit a robust growth rate during the forecast period due to awareness campaigns of key companies.

By age group, it is segmented into above 35, 16-35, and below 15. The 16-35 segment is pegged to grow at an accelerated pace owing to majority of customers belonging to this demographic. Rising cases of dental disorders and change in lifestyles can influence the segment growth in the global invisible orthodontics market. However, the above 35 and below 15 segments can generate significant revenue during the forecast period.

By application, it is segmented into malocclusion, abnormal eruptions, excessive spacing, crowding, and others. ‘Others’ comprise overjets, underbites, and others. Excessive spacing had held a large market share in 2018 due to awareness of spacing and corrective measures taken by patients to prevent further proper functioning. On the flip side, malocclusion can generate revenue the fastest owing to increasing cases of openbites and crossbites.

Invisible Orthodontics Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Americas was the largest regional market in 2018, due to constant acquisitions and mergers among prominent players in countries in the Americas. For instance, in March 2018, Dentsply Sirona announced the acquisition of OraMetrix. This can extend its product offerings and expand its reach in the global invisible orthodontics market.

Europe held the second largest share owing to increasing support from regulatory authorities and a wide connected distributor network. On the other hand, APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the global invisible orthodontics market. Direct marketing initiatives and joint ventures by key players are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2019, Institut Straumann AG entered into a strategic partnership with Tianjin ZhengLi Technology Company Limited. Institut Straumann AG, as a result, obtained distribution rights in China for its clear aligners and expand its footprint.

Invisible Orthodontics Market Competition Outlook

Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Align Technology, Inc., 3M, DynaFlex, Institut Straumann AG, Ormco, ClearPath Healthcare Services, and Clarus Company are key players of the global invisible orthodontics market.

