Meat Snacks Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Meat Snacks Market – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports. The global meat snacks market is growing with a compound annual sales growth of more than 7% in the last four years with an annual sale of $2.8 billion (USA) in 2017.

Drivers and Restraints:

The market is driven by factors like changing lifestyle habits, health awareness and increase in demand for healthier protein based snacks. Health plays a key role in in the types of snacks consumers eat. Consumers prefer the snack which is healthy, natural and provides them the energy boost without compromising with the taste.

Meat snacks satisfy many of these requirements and have been cashing in on the trend. Meat snacks are one of the top four food items millennials purchase in convenience stores. Meat snacks has been a star performer in savoury snacks, with a minimally processed im-age and high-protein content that serves as an appetite suppressant and energy booster.

Though the meat snacks market is on incline; but, more consumers are also increasingly looking outside meats for their protein and Americans are eating more nuts, seeds, legumes and other plant-based varieties. All of these choices have opened consumers’ palates, but have also put pressure on meat snack companies to appeal to that growing sense of discov-ery.

Market Segment Analysis:

The Meat Snacks market report segments the meat snacks market By Meat type, By Flavour type, By Outlook type and On the basis of Geography. On the basis of Meat type the market has been segmented into Beef, Pork, Poultry, Salmon and Others. By flavour type the mar-ket has been segmented into Original, Teriyaki, Sriracha, Peppered, Smoked and Others. By Outlook type the segmentations are Jerky, Steaks and Strips, Bars, Sticks, Bites, Sausages and Others. Jerky is the most popular snack in USA and has the largest market share among all. Within jerky, peppered is the most popular flavour category, while teriyaki has the strongest growth rate.

Geographical Analysis:

By Geography Type the report segments the market into North America, South America, Eu-rope, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America has the highest market share for meat snacks globally. US leads the North American Market of Meat Snacks. The sales of meat snacks in the US increased from $1.58 billion in 2009 to almost $2.5 billion in late 2014. Jack Link’s brand is most popular in US; marginally ahead of Slim Jim.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Meat Snacks Group, Conagra foods, Jack Link’s, Hormel foods, Oberto, Old Trapper, Tyson Foods, Inc., Bridgford Foods, Klement’s Sausage, Country Archer, and Tillamook Country Smoker.

Key market segments covered

By Meat Type

Beef

Poultry

Pork

Others

By Flavour Type

Original

Teriyaki

Peppered

BBQ

Sriracha

Smoked

Others (Hickory smoke, Jalapeno)

By Outlook Type

Jerky

Steaks and Strips

Bars

Sticks

Bites

Others (Sausages, Cuts)

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Why purchase the report?

Analysing outlook of the Meat snacks market, with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that impel the present mar-ket scenario, along with growth opportunities in the market in the years to come

Global meat snacks Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quanti-tative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that influence the growth of the market

Competitive landscape, involving the market share of major players, along with key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering product offerings, key financial infor-mation, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by major market players

Target Audience

