Global PREBIOTICS Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

- Market Highlights
- TheGlobal
- Prebiotics Market has registered continued growth over the last few
- years and is projected to reach USD 8,794.7 Million by 2025 at
- aCAGR of 9.7%. Prebiotics are non-digestible compounds that
- promote the growth of beneficial microbes in animal and human guts. The
- consumption of prebiotics such as inulin, oligosaccharides, lactulose, and
- others help in the healthy growth of the gut microbiota. Apart from the traditional applications of prebiotics such
- are trying to explore new application industries for their products. Market
- players are focusing on developing new products that can be used in
- pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed. Animal feed is emerging as one of
- the most potential application industries for prebiotics globally. Ban on the
- use of antibiotics as growth promotors has also contributed to the increased
- acceptance of innovative products such as prebiotics and algae proteins. The
- increasing awareness regarding the importance of gut health in animal
- as dietary supplements, and functional foods, the manufacturers of prebiotics
- performance and productivity among the livestock rearers has resulted in the
- incorporation of prebiotic products in livestock diets. Pet owners prefer pet
- Segmental Analysis
- The global prebiotics
- market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
- Based on type, the
- global prebiotics market is segmented into inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides,
- galacto-oligosaccharides, and others. The
- inulin segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0%during
- the forecast period. Inulin is classified as a prebiotic because of its ability
- to stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria such as bifidobacteria. The
- growth of such bacteria is associated with improving bowel function and general
- It is used to enrich food products with dietary fiber. It is also used
- as a sugar replacer, fat replacer, and texture modifier for the development of
- functional foods.
- Regional Analysis
- Geographically, the global prebiotics market has been segmented
- into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per
- MRFR analysis, Europe dominated the market, accounting for the largest share of
- more than 37% in 2018and register a CAGR of 9.2% during
- the forecast period. Germany, France, and the UK are the key countries
- that are contributing to the market growth of the region. Growing focus on
- preventive healthcare and greater awareness of health and wellness among the
- consumers are factors leading to an increased demand for prebiotics among
- various end-use industries. Additionally, the increasing demand for prebiotics
- in infant nutrition provides lucrative opportunities for prebiotic
- manufacturers in the European market.
- Key Findings of the Study:
- The global prebiotics market is expected to register a
- growth rate of 7%during the period of 2019 to
- 2025. Increasing emphasis on improving digestive health is projected
- to propel the growth of the global prebiotics market.
- By type, the inulin segment is projected to maintain
- its dominance during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The
- segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 0%during
- the forecast period.
- On the basis of application, the functional food &
- beverages segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the
- forecast period and is projected to register a growth rate of 6%.
