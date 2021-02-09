Global MICRO IRRIGATION SYSTEM Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

- Market Scenario
- The global micro-irrigation market
- is considered to demonstrate a striking CAGR during the forecast period (2016
- to 2022) owing to the augmenting food demand across the globe, asserts Market
- Research Future (MRFR). Also referred to as drip irrigation or low-volume
- irrigation, micro-irrigation deliver water directly to the root zone of the
- Micro-irrigation system offers the most value, including both water
- savings and better control.Irrigation includes provision of water to dry the
- land for crop cultivation. Micro-irrigation supplies water at frequent
- intervals both below and above the soil surfaces in the form of spray,
- sprinkle, drip, mist, and jet.
- Drivers and Constraints Impacting
- the Market
- Micro-irrigation has proved to be an
- efficient and innovative solution compared to any other conventional irrigation
- practices owing to the growing concern for water scarcity. With the increasing
- water supply and storage problems coupled with the growing demand for food and
- agricultural products, the demand for micro-irrigation has stimulated during
- the forecast period.Micro-irrigation can also improve the productivity of
- vegetables by 70% with the help of greenhouse system as micro-irrigation
- entails regular and slow application of low-pressure water directly to the
- roots. Moreover, fertilizer losses are also reduced and farmers can irrigate
- more crops area. The labor required for fertilizer, weeding,and irrigation is
- also reduced as compared to other irrigation systems. Such factors are
- considered to foster the market growth across the globe. Additionally,
- governments are educating farmers for adopting sustainable irrigation methods
- such as micro-irrigation and are also offering subsidies on the installation
- cost. This is further considered to boost the micro-irrigation systems market.
- Global Micro-Irrigation Market:
- Segmental Analysis
- The global micro-irrigation market
- has been segmented on the basis of type, material, end-user, and region.
- By mode of type, the global
- micro-irrigation market has been segmented into micro-bubblers,
- micro-sprayers/sprinklers, drip tubing, drippers, and others. Among these, the
- drip systems and micro-sprayers/sprinklersare estimated to occupy the largest
- market share as rise in water scarcity in major agriculture-based economies and
- reducing water table levels havetriggered the adoption in this region.
- By mode of material, the global
- micro-irrigation market has been segmented intometal, plastic,polyethylene, and
- By mode of end-users, the global
- micro-irrigation market has been segmented intogreenhouses, farms, residential
- gardens, and others. Among these, the greenhouse segment is anticipated to
- register a significant growth rate owing to the augmenting demand for cost and
- water-efficient methods for conducting agricultural activities.
- Regional Insights
- Geographically, the micro-irrigation
- market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and
- Rest-of-the-World (RoW).
- Among all the region, the North
- American region is considered to occupy the largest market share during the
- review period. The growth is attributed to the concentration of key players
- such as Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, and Rain Bird
- Corporation who develop reliable micro-irrigation products in this region. The
- industry players further promote the development of mechanized and robust micro
- irrigation systems, which contributes to the market growth. Moreover,
- initiatives taken by the government such as the North America Climate Smart
- Agricultural Initiative has enabled the industry participants and farmers to
- The need to conserve water in the U.S. has also propelled the
- market growth.
- Key Players
- The prominent players operating the
- global micro-irrigation market are Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), Jain irrigation
- systems (India), Irritec (Italy), WeishiHuifa Machinery Plant (China), Akplas
- (Turkey), Rivulis (Israel), Hunter Industries (U.S.), Netafim Ltd Corporate
- (Israel), Antelco (Australia), and The Toro Company (U.S.).
- Sample
- Report Link “Micro Irrigation
