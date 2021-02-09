Global LIQUID FERTILIZER Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

- Market Scenario
- Liquid fertilizers are substances
- derived from natural or synthetic sources, which supply plant nutrients that
- are essential for the better growth of plants. Liquid fertilizers enhance the
- effectiveness of the soil by modifying its water retention and aeration
- Essential micronutrients such as copper, iron, manganese, zinc, and
- macronutrients such as nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium are provided to the
- soil or to the crops directly in the form of liquid fertilizers for enhancing
- crop production.
- The global liquid fertilizer market
- is projected to grow at a significant rate of 4.2% from 2019 to 2024 to reach a
- market value of USD 13.25 billion by the end of 2024. With the world’s
- growing population, there is an increasing demand for food globally, which, in
- turn, is increasing the demand for more production of cereals & grains,
- fruits & vegetables, and oilseeds & pulses. To increase the yield of
- crops, farmers are widely using liquid fertilizers, which is expected to boost
- the liquid fertilizer market growth during the forecast period. Various schemes
- from government bodies to promote agricultural activities is also influencing
- the market of liquid fertilizer. Additionally, the demand for nitrogen,
- phosphorous, and potassium fertilizers has been increasing, owing to rapid
- demand for food grains and concerns related to depletion of groundwater
- resources, which is further fueling the market growth of liquid fertilizer
- Segmentation
- The global liquid fertilizer market
- has been segmented on the basis of category, type, crop type, mode of
- application, and region.
- The global liquid fertilizer market
- has been divided, based on category, into organic and synthetic.
- The global liquid fertilizer market
- has been segmented, based on type, into nitrogen, potassium, phosphate, and
- The global liquid fertilizer market
- has been segmented, on the basis of crop type, into cereals & grains,
- fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and others.
- The global liquid fertilizer market
- has been classified, based on mode of application, into soil, foliar,
- fertigation, and others.
- Regional Market Summary
- The market in Asia-Pacific is
- expected to dominate the global liquid fertilizer market during the forecast
- With the growing population in the emerging economies, there is a
- rising demand for food among consumers, due to which there is an increase in
- agricultural activities. To increase the yield, fertilizers are increasingly
- being used in crop farming, which is expected to drive the liquid fertilizers
- market in the region. Strong government support for agriculture in countries
- such as India and China, is another key factor that is expected to boost the
- liquid fertilizer market growth during the assessment period.
- The liquid fertilizer market in
- Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- There is an increasing trend of protein-based diet among the consumers in
- For the production of high-yielding crops which are rich in protein,
- nitrogen-based liquid fertilizers are used by the farmers in the region, which
- is likely to catalyze the market growth of liquid fertilizer during the
- forecast period. Additionally, the easy application of liquid fertilizer and
- increasing demand for food grains are further influencing the market of liquid
- fertilizer in the region.
- Key Players
- K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany)
- Yara International ASA (Norway)
- Agrium Inc. (Canada)
- Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel)
- Sociedad Quimica YMinera SA (SQM) (Chile)
- Haifa Chemicals Ltd. (Israel)
- Compo Expert GmbH (Germany)
- AgroLiquid (US)
- Kugler Company (US)
- Plant Food Company, Inc. (US)
- Rural Liquid Fertilizer (Thailand)
- Plant Food Company, Inc (US)
- Nutri-Tech Solutions (Australia)
- Nutrien (Canada)
- FoxFar Soil and Fertilizer Company (US)
