Global Automotive Battery Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

The global market review on the automotive battery market reveals data that can reach a mark of USD 75 billion by 2025 at a 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) claims that the automotive battery market is expected to benefit from the rising demand for better battery service, hike in the sale of the electric car, technological advancements, environmental policies to reduce carbon emission, better competition among market players, and others. However, cases like underdeveloped infrastructure and heat issues may prevent the market from achieving better growth.

Segmentation:

The global automotive battery market, as discussed by MRFR analysts, has been segmented on the basis of propulsion, vehicle type, type, and sales channel. This understanding reveals more information on dynamics that can help in a proper market assessment.

By type, the review of the automotive battery market includes nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion, lead-acid, and others. The lithium-ion segment is slated to witness rapid growth.

By propulsion, the global automotive battery market includes a study of the internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle. The ICE segment has the chance to rule the market in the coming years.

By vehicle type, the global report includes passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment is predicted to drive the market ahead.

By sales channel, the global automotive battery market includes OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment has a chance to procure a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe are expected to support the market more as their regulations regarding automotive batteries are stringent and they are trying to reduce the carbon emission level in significant ways.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market report on the automotive battery has recorded changes made by a company like East Penn Manufacturing Company (US), A123 Systems, LLC (China), EXIDE Technologies (US), GS Yuasa (Japan), Johnson Controls (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), BYD Co. Ltd (China), EnerSys (US), Saft Groupe SA (France), LG Chem (South Korea), Delphi Automotive LLP (UK), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan).

Industry News:

In August 2020, FEV revealed that it had created a one-of-a-kind simulation and testing process that would optimize thermal propagation behavior in various automotive battery packs. It will curb the risk of injury and damage that happens from battery cell thermal runaway. It will also reduce development time and cost. Vehicle battery fires are often a threat to people, buildings, and the environment. This thermal runaway could emerge as a key safety concern for hybrid and electric vehicles. China’s GB/T 38031 standard is anticipated to start operation in January 2021, which is going to bring in other markets and companies under its fold and it will help FEV to create a favorable ground for its product.

In September 2020, BMW announced that BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA), BMW’s Chinese joint venture, has started production of fifth-generation battery modules and packs to serve all-new, all-electric BMW iX3. The official announcement revealed that the production is going on at a new facility in Tiexi, Shenyang, China, within BBA’s “High-Voltage Battery Center.” The facility has witnessed an expansion in its infrastructure, which has doubled the production capacity.

The iX3 will find itself in a series production with the conventional X3 in September at a Dadong in Shenyang. BMW’s next step would be to start the production of fifth-generation high-voltage batteries at their Dingolfing plant in Germany to back the i4 and iNEXT.

