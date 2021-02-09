Global Membrane Chromatography Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2027

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Global Membrane Chromatography Market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.5 from 2020 to 2027 and hold a value of USD 635 Million till 2027.

Global Membrane Chromatography Market is driven by several factors, such as increasing demand for membrane chromatography in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. The rising application of membrane chromatography in synthesizing pharmaceutical products to treat diseases is also driving the market growth of membrane chromatography. For instance, membrane chromatography has been used in the past for virus purification such as adenovirus and influenza virus.

Many market players are dominating the global membrane chromatography market. The prominent players are involved in strategic agreements, product launches, and joint ventures to sustain their market positions. For instance, in March 2019, Sartorius Ag entered into a mutual agreement with Novasep. This partnership leads to developing novel systems for membrane chromatography systems that integrate Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a single-use technology, and Novasep BioSCA(R) platform.

Regional Analysis

On regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global membrane chromatography market, owing to the factors such as the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in this region involved in R&D activity. Increasing investments in analytical techniques to cure diseases has led pharmaceutical companies to focus on new technological advancements in the membrane chromatography market. In addition, the presence of the major giants in the market involved in merger & acquisition and new product innovation is another driving the market growth. For instance, in August 2017, Millipore Sigma acquired Natrix Separations designed to accelerate the buyer’s monoclonal antibody (mAb) and vaccine manufacturing offerings and complement its next-generation bioprocessing efforts through the expansion of its single-use chromatography portfolio.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second-largest position in the global membrane chromatography market due to investment in healthcare. Increasing investment in the R&D sector is also fueling the market growth in this region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the assessment period due to rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, the rising pool of chronic and acute disease, the wide adoption of chromatographic techniques, and the rapidly developing pharma and biopharma sector in this region.

Furthermore, the growth of the market in the Middle East & Africa is attributed to the technological advancements in membrane chromatography and high penetration of advanced healthcare technologies in research organizations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Segmentation

Global Membrane Chromatography Market has been segmented into Product, Technique, Operation Mode, and End User.

By product, the market has been segregated into consumables and accessories. The consumables segment is expected to hold a considerable share of the market in 2019, increasing the use of consumables such as capsules and cartridges for purification applications in lab-scale production and the biomanufacturing process.

Based on technique, the global membrane chromatography market has been classified as ion exchange membrane chromatography, affinity membrane chromatography, and hydrophobic interaction membrane chromatography. The ion exchange membrane chromatography was the largest segment in 2019, owing to advantages associated with ion exchange membrane chromatography such as reliability, high selectivity and speed, accuracy and precision, scalability, high separation efficiency, and low cost of consumables and disposable.

Based on end-user, the membrane chromatography market is classified into CROs, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and others. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies held the largest market share in 2019 due to the increased R&D in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and the rising usage of membrane chromatography in these sectors.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global membrane chromatography market are Sartorius AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), 3M (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Restek Corporation (US), Purilogics (US), and GVS Group (Italy)

