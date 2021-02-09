Global Pancreatic Cancer Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2023

The Global Pancreatic Cancer Market is growing with the sound pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the Global Pancreatic Cancer Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period and is projected to grow a sound pace. The market is projected to demonstrate a sound growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a sound CAGR during the anticipated period (2018-2023). The global Pancreatic Cancer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during forecasted period 2018-2023.

Rising rates in tobacco consumption, increasing cigarette smokers are likely to enhance the growth of Pancreatic Cancer Market. Additionally, rising prevalence of cancer, increase in intake of alcohol, growing obesity rates, and growing awareness pertaining to various treatment options available are propelling the market growth at a Global level. The Global Pancreatic Cancer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key Players for Global Pancreatic Cancer Market

Some of key the players in the market are Pharmacyte Biotech Inc. (U.S.), OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Oncolytics Biotech (Canada), Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Sun BioPharma, Inc. (U.S.), Midatech Pharma PLC (U.K.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Celgene Corporation (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Amgen, Inc. (U.S.), Novartis International AG (U.S.), Clovis Oncology (U.S.), and others.

Segments for Global Pancreatic Cancer Market

The Americas dominate the global pancreatic cancer market owing to well-developed technology, increasing patient with cancer, high health care spending, and increasing government support for research & development. Furthermore, increased R&D activities and the concentration of major companies have fuelled the growth of the market in this region.

Europe holds the second position in the global pancreatic cancer market owing to the government support for research & development and availability of funds for research. This is expected to continue to drive the European market over the forecasted period. For instance, countries like Germany and France are increasing investment in the healthcare domain.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing pancreatic cancer market owing to the presence of rapidly developing healthcare technology, huge patient population, and high healthcare expenditure. Moreover, increasing demand for new treatment methods in countries like India and South Korea is likely to emerge as the fastest growing market across the globe.

On the other hand, in the Middle East and Africa, pancreatic cancer has become a huge problem due to limited screening, ignorance of diseases, and poor access to treatment.

The Global Pancreatic Cancer Market is segmented on the basis of types, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into endocrine pancreas cancer, exocrine pancreas cancer, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, it is segmented into chemotherapy, surgery & radiation therapy, targeted therapy, biologic therapy, hormone therapy, and others. Furthermore, the chemotherapy is segmented into antimetabolites, anthracyclines, taxanes, and alkylating agents. The targeted therapy is sub-segmented into tyrosine kinase inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies. And the hormone therapy is sub-segmented into estrogen-receptor modulators, aromatase inhibitors, and others.

On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research institute, and others

