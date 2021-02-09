Global Personal Financial Management Tool Industry Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Personal financial management tools are software or other things that help users manage their money, which make it easier to make and maintain a budget.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Personal Financial Management Tool industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Personal Financial Management Tool market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Personal Financial Management Tool market covered in Chapter 12:
Money Dashboard
YNAB
BUXFER INC.
You Need a Budget LLC
Mint
Mvelopes
Pocket Smith Ltd.
Turbo
Personal Capital Corporation
Quicken Inc.
The Infinite Kind
Money spire Inc.
Merrill Lynch
FutureAdvisor
Personal Capital
Tiller
Doxo Inc.
Microsoft
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Personal Financial Management Tool market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Software
Service
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Personal Financial Management Tool market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Account Information Management
Credit Card Management
Investment Analysing
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
