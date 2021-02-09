Hydrogen Generator MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Scenario.

The demand for a constant power supply is increasing due to the sudden rise in the worldwide population and the expeditious industrialization across the world. Moreover, there has been a rise in adopting cleaner fuel sources, strict rules and regulations to monitor the carbon emissions and the excessive exhaustion of fossil fuels. Hydrogen generators provide low-cost operations which play an essential role in expanding the market. Also, they act as a trustworthy source for refineries, oil and gas sector, and the chemical sector and the fiscal operations and lessened carbon radiation. In addition, it also regulates the safety issues by eradicating cylinder handling, hydrogen storage, and routine hydrogen delivery. These factors are likely to augment the market size. However, elements such as instability in prices, and the concerns regarding the continuous hydrogen supply is likely to act as a constraint in the growth of the global hydrogen generator market.

The assessment carried out by MRFR displays the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, an in-depth analysis of factors amplifying and thwarting the market in the post-COVID-19 environment has been evaluated. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide hydrogen generator market can be classified on the basis of capacity, process, product, application, and regions.

Based on capacity, the worldwide hydrogen generator market can be segmented into <100 Nm3/h, 100-2,000 Nm3/h, and >2,000 Nm3/h. Based on process, the worldwide hydrogen generator market can be segmented into Steam Reformer, Continuous power, and Electrolysis.



Based on the product, the worldwide hydrogen generator market can be divided into On-Site and Portable.

Based on application, the worldwide hydrogen generator market can be segmented into Chemical Processing, Fuel Cells, Petroleum Recovery, and Refinery.

Based on regions, the worldwide hydrogen generator market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Geographical Analysis

The geographical assessment of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been carried. According to the study, North America is projected to expand at the highest rate. It is likely to seize the maximum market share in the global hydrogen generator market. The expansion of oil & gas and refineries and chemical industries in the area and exploration of shale gas is likely to drive the market in the region in the forthcoming period. Moreover, the increasing conversion of conventional coal-fired power plants into cleaner fuel power plants like hydrogen is additionally estimated to propel the market.

The APAC region is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period. Due to the existence of various emerging economies, the region is estimated to expand considerably in the forthcoming period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is likely to change the market mechanism of various regions. Various markets have been influenced significantly due to the observation of nationwide lockdown in various countries.

Key Players

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (the U.S)

Air Liquide S.A. (France)

Hydrogenics-Corporation (Canada)

LNI Swissgas SA (Switzerland)

Epoch Energy Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Idroenergy S.R.L. (Italy)

McPhy Energy S.A. (France)

Linde AG (Germany)

Proton OnSite ( the U.S)

Praxair Inc. (the U.S)

