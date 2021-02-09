Global Dental Equipment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

The global Dental Equipment Market has been segmented based on product, treatment, end user, and region.

The market, based on the product, has been bifurcated into dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, systems & parts, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance devices, and others. Dental radiology equipment has been sub-segmented into intra-oral and extra-oral. Dental lasers has been further sub-segmented into diode lasers and carbon dioxide lasers. Systems & parts has been further sub-segmented into CAD/CAM, cast machine, and others. Laboratory machines has been further sub-segmented into ceramic furnaces and others. The systems & parts market is expected to hold a major share in the market.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8225

As there has been an increase in the demand for CAD/CAM system as it minimizes the time for dental procedures and diagnostic improvement. Additionally, various laboratory technicians, as well as dentists, use new tools that are useful and developed for computer-aided design and digital impression.

ALSO READ : https://mrfrblog.blogspot.com/2020/12/dental-equipment-market-value-chain.html

The market, by treatment, has been classified as orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, and prosthodontic. Among these, the prosthodontic segment is the largest as well as fastest in terms of value and is predicted to achieve more revenue in the upcoming market. For example, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), in February 2018, between 2015- 2050 the proportion of old age population will increase exponentially from 12% to 22%.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@diksha/nym2Fsz3u

The market, by end user, has been divided into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment is the largest end user of Dental Equipment Market and is expected to have a major market share all around the globe as most of the dental conditions are being performed at hospitals. The dental laboratories segment is expected to be the fastest growing owing to the rise inpatient population.

ALSO READ : http://dikshapote.over-blog.com/2020/12/dental-equipment-market-size-share-demand-applications-opportunities-and-forecast-2023.html

Key Players

Some of the Key Players in the global dental equipment market are Sirona Dental Systems, Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply International, Inc., Biolase Inc, Patterson Companies Inc., KaVo Dental, A-dec Inc., Midmark Corporation, 3M, Bien-Air Medical Technologies, GC Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Danaher Corporation.

ALSO READ : https://dikshapote123.tumblr.com/post/638038524242903040/dental-equipment-market-dynamics-comprehensive

Dental Equipment Market – Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces the publication of its research report global dental equipment market, 2019–2025. The global dental equipment market was valued at USD 8,236 million in 2018 with the CAGR of ~5.20% during the forecast period of 2019–2025.

Dental equipment are devices used by dental professionals to treat dental conditions. This includes tools to manipulate, examine, procure, and remove teeth as well as its surrounding oral structures. Dental caries and periodontal diseases are the dental conditions that will affect the major population.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The dental equipment market in the Americas has further been branched into North America. The European dental equipment market has been sub-divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the rest of Western Europe. The dental equipment market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The dental equipment market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East & Africa

On a regional basis, the dental equipment market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register a fast CAGR during the forecast period. The North American region holds the largest share of the global market. This is due to the adoption of innovative technologies, lenient regulations, an increase in medical tourism, and the demand for dental procedure increasing in various countries are anticipated to propel market growth.

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]