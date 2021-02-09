Global metal cladding marketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Overview:

Research Future (MRFR), in its attempt to get deeper into the market, studied factors like durability, cost-efficiency, rising instances of urbanization, modern architectural integration, investment in various construction activities, growing awareness among building owners, and others. These factors would bolster global market growth.

However, the metal cladding market may find the fluctuating raw material prices as a negative effect on the outcomes of the market. But the competitive aspect of the market would steer it back to its original course.

Segmentation:

The global metal cladding industry, as studied by MRFR experts, can be segmented into type and application. Data collected from these two segments were analyzed and it could help in framing a proper route map.

By material, the global market report on metal cladding can be studied on the basis of galvanized steel, cladding, brass cladding, aluminum cladding, copper cladding, titanium cladding, zinc cladding, and bronze cladding. The copper cladding has the chance to dominate the global market as its demand is substantially high for its effective features.

By application, the global market report includes a study of residential, commercial, and industrial. In 2018, the commercial segment had the highest market share and it is also expected to outpace others during the same time frame. The commercial segment includes a study of healthcare, shopping malls & centers, office spaces, hospitality, educational centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific, with its emerging countries, is expected to dominate the market. This is due to the rising construction activities in all the developing countries. India, China, and others are going to take advantage of it.

Competitive Analysis:

ArcelorMittal Construction (Luxembourg), ASTEC Industries Inc. (US), A. Zahner (US), ATAS International (US), James & Taylor, Kalzip Ltd (UK), BASF (Germany), Anclajes Grapamar S.L (Spain), Ancon Limited (UK), Huntsman Corporation (US), Bemo Systems (Germany), BlueScope Steel (Australia), POHL Fassaden (Christian Pohl GmbH) (Germany), and others are major market players taking an active interest in the metal cladding market.

Industry News:

In March 2020, Chemetal, Alucobond, Banker Wire, Linetec, and Kaynemaile announced a new set of designs for their spring selection. This metal cladding in designs could add weather protection and enhance the visual interest of the exterior with elevations. Chematal launches new darker finishes, Moving to Mood, for aluminum cladding line, which would mirror weathered industrial building skins. This is a result of a process that includes dipping of aluminum sheets in a proprietary solution, then brushing it by hand with a grinder to come up with linear variations. These are less expensive and easier to install in comparison to steel. Moving to Mood selection comes in a 4’ x 8’ panels and it can be designed using woodworking equipment.

Recently, the Arkansas Arts Academy redevelopment process executed plans of new construction and a renovation of an existing school campus. The project was designed by Hight Jackson Associates. The design had been inspired by the neighborhood features of repeated gable form wrapped in a standing-seam metal cladding. Such integration of metal cladding to bolster designs could take the market ahead.

During the COVID-19 crisis, in several countries, construction works got hindered due to lockdowns and disruption in supply flows of resources. This had a direct impact on the metal cladding market. However, changes are happening. Countries are revoking restrictive measures to bring back the normal flow. This could boost market prospects.

