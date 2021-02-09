Vibration Control System MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Overview
Vibration control system is an isolation system that dynamically
reacts to the incoming vibrations from various machine structures. The
vibration control system is designed for dynamic signal analysis including
machine monitoring, order tracking, modal analysis, and acoustic analysis. This
system is built to withstand the rigors of the testing environment with
long-lasting durability. For instance, vehicle security, a leading manufacturer
of vibration test controllers, dynamic signal analyzers, and condition
monitoring equipment has designed a vibration control system software for a
wide range of vibration and shock testing customers from various industry
verticals, such as automotive, aerospace, military, testing labs, and
electronics.
The global vibration control system market is segmented on the
basis of system type, component, industry vertical, application, sales channel,
and region. On the basis of system type, the market has been segmented into
vibration control, automation control, and motion control. On the basis of
component, the market has been segmented into hardware and software. On the
basis of industry vertical, the market has been segmented into automotive,
aerospace and defence, electronics, military, healthcare, and others.
On the basis of system type, the automation control system is
projected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period due to the
rising demand for automation vibration control system from power plants and oil
& gas industries. The motion control system segment is also projected to
grow at steady rate over the forecast period, due to growing adoption from
aerospace and defence sector. Lord Corporation, one of the prominent players in
the market, developed vibration, motion and noise control solutions for the
aerospace and defense sectors, where it offers service solutions to commercial
fixed wing, commercial rotary wing, and the military, worldwide.
On the basis of component, the hardware system segment is
projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is due
to growing adoption of sensors, controllers, actuators, and pilot & crew
communication systems from various industry verticals operating in this market.
The software segment is projected to witness higher growth during the forecast
period, due to the growing industrialization from developed and developing
regions.
Segmentation based on industry verticals, the aerospace and
defence segment is projected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast
period due increase in aviation passenger traffic globally and developing
aerospace and defence infrastructure from emerging country such as China,
India, Mexico, and Brazil. Furthermore, the rise in the processing,
manufacturing and logistics sectors along with continuous growth in tourism and
hospitality sectors, drive the demand for vibration control system.
On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North
America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is
projected to witness growing demand for vibration control systems due to
growing automotive, healthcare and electronics industries, where these systems
are widely used.
Major Players
The Major Players considered for the study of global vibration
control system market include Sentek Dynamics Inc. (US), Lord Corporation (US),
Spektra Schwingungstechnik Und Akustik GmbH Dresden (Germany), Technical
Manufacturing Corp., (US), Gerb Vibration Control Systems, Inc., (US), Müpro
Services GmbH (Germany), Hutchinson (France), Dynatronic Corporation Ltd.
(China), Cooper Standard (US), amd Crystal Instruments (US).
This research report provides insights into various levels of
analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading
industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the
target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments.
The market data comprises the necessary assessment of the competitive scenarios
and strategies in the global vibration control system market, including
high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments.
The project report further provides both – historical market values and pricing
& cost analysis.
