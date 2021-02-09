Global Smart Hospitality System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Smart Hospitality System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Hospitality System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Buildingiq Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Control4

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd

IBM Corporation

Infor, Inc.

Johnson Controls

Mitel Networks Corporation

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Sabre Corporation

Schneider Electric Se

Siemens AG

Smartodom Automation

Springer-Miller Systems

Winhotel Solution S.L.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hotel Operation Management System

Integrated Security System

Hotel Building Automation System

Guest Service Management System

Integrated Communication Technology Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Business Hotels

Heritage and Boutique Hotels

Resorts and Spas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

