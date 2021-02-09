Duplex Stainless Steel MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the global Duplex Stainless Steel Market can rise at is 4.66% CAGR to value at USD 2,516.0 Million by 2025. The availability of advanced version of duplex steel that offers the highest resistance to corrosion pitting and assets highest strength over other duplex steel pipes.

Segmental Analysis

The segment assessment of the Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market is done by Product Type, Thickness, Manufacturing Type, Application, and Outer Diameter.

The product type based segments of the global duplex stainless steel pipes market are standard duplex, hyper duplex, lean duplex, and super duplex. The hyper duplex segment can earn high revenue for the worldwide market.

The manufacturing type based segments of the global duplex stainless steel pipe market are seamless and welded among others. The dominance of seamless segment can be attributed to a wide range of applications, such as petrochemical, oil & gas, pulp & paper industry, wastewater treatment, shipbuilding, and chemical applications.

The thickness based segments of the global stainless steel pipe market are 2.5–5.0 mm, 5.0–10 mm, and 0.3–2.5 mm. The 5.0–10 mm segment can earn high profits for the market.

The outer diameter based segments of the global duplex stainless steel pipe market are 3 to 10 Inch, 10 to 16 Inch, and 1.5 to 3 Inch. The 10 to 16-inch segment can stir up considerable turnover for the market in the forecast period.

The application based segments of the Global Stainless Steel Pipe Market are chemical process industry, offshore oil & gas, desalination/water treatment, chemical tankers/shipbuilding, and pulp & paper.

Regional Analysis

Trends of the Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market study spans across EU, APAC, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

In 2018, Asia Pacific was recorded to lead the global market with a market size of USD 655.9 Million. By the end of the assessment period, the regional market value is anticipated to touch USD 878.2 Million at an impressive 4.36% CAGR. The duplex stainless steel market in North America is likely to rise at considerable pace due to high demand for oil and gas in the region. In addition, the surge in the production of shale gas can also favor the regional market in the years to come. The surge in exploration activities in offshore oil fields can also support the expansion of the market in the years to come. In Asia Pacific, the rise in importers count for oil and gas driving the need for inter-country pipelines can also support the expansion of the regional market in the near future.

The reliable and continuous supply of oil and gas is expected to add momentum to the duplex stainless steel market expansion in the approaching years. In EU, the expansion of duplex stainless-steel market can tbe attributed to the significant rise in crude oil production. The rise in sustained investments across the oil & gas industry can impel the expansion of the regional market.

Competitive Analysis

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Sandvik AB (Sweden), JFE Steel Corporation (Japan), Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan), POSCO (South Korea), TUBACEX S.A. (Spain), Outokumpu (Finland), Tenaris S.A. (Luxembourg), Metline Industries (India), Jiuli (China), Zheijang Debang Steel Co. Ltd (China), Zhejiang Tsinghshan Steel Pipe Co. Ltd (China), Wenzhou Zheheng Steel Industry Co. Ltd (China), and H.Butting Gmbh & Co.KG (Germany) are some reputed names in the Duplex Stainless Steel global Market that are ,listed by MRFR. Mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions among these players and others are discussed in the report to offer comprehensive understanding of the duplex stainless steel market.

