Paper & Paperboard Packaging MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The market attributes to the rising ecological concerns and carbon footprints, driving the demand for eco-friendly and economical packaging solutions. Moreover, the growing awareness about the advantages of paper & paperboard packagings, such as weather-resistance from moisture, fog, frost, and increased shelf life of produces enclosed, escalate the growth of the market.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global paper & paperboard packaging market is estimated to grow at 6% CAGR during the assessment period (2017-2023). Paper & paperboard packaging are durable packaging solutions that offer eloquence in customized packaging to meet the customer/ product specific demand, enhancing the elegance of the product enclosed and protecting the freshness of produces for longer hours. Also, paper & paperboard offer a sturdy and sustainable option for packaging solutions.

Additionally, advances in technologies and production techniques foster the paper & paperboard packaging market, improving strength and function, consisting of millions of tiny thread-like laments, called hyphae. These improved production processes take only a matter of weeks. Also, there have been significant developments in new materials like Mycelium that perform much like traditional transit material, protecting products against heat, cold, and impact with the same-resistant and hydrophobic.

Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market – Segmentations

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Type : Corrugated Boxes, Boxboard, Paper Bags, and others.

By Grade : Folding Boxboard, Solid Bleached Sulfate, White Line Chipboard, Coated Unbleached Kraft Board, and others.

By Application : Personal Care, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World.

Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global paper & paperboard packaging market. The largest market growth attributes to the robust growth in the packaging business in the region. Besides, the rising numbers of supermarkets and hypermarkets, alongside the massive demand for cardboard boxes from the online shopping sector, drive the regional market growth.

Moreover, the booming food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry foster market growth, driving the region’s packaging industry. Also, increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles of demographics impact positively on the regional market growth. China, India, Japan, and Australia are the major contributors to regional market growth.

North America stands second in the global paper & paperboard packaging market. The market growth is driven by the large and diverse food & beverage industry in the region, comprising multi‐tiered supply chains.

Additionally, increasing demand for proper board packaging and storage solutions for the food and beverage products in the warehouses and their proper transportation to the end-users stimulate the growth of the paper & paperboard packaging market. The U.S. accounts for the key share in the regional market due to the massive demand for online shopping.

Europe also holds a considerable in the global paper & paperboard packaging market. Factors such as the increasing focus on sustainability and augmented demand for consumer-friendly, lightweight, and easily transportable products act as significant factors boosting the market growth.

Besides, the spurting rise in the personal care, electronics, food & beverages, healthcare push the growth of the regional market. The rising demand for paper & paperboard packaging from the foods & beverages and frozen foods industry pushes the regional market growth.

Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market– Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the paper & paperboard packaging market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To gain a significantly larger competitive share, notable players incorporate strategic initiatives such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and product/technology launch. They invest substantially in the development of new products and technologies. Industry players are keen on ecological norms and to reduce both cost and wastage.

Manufacturers reinforce corrugation inside the panels without affecting the containers’ strength or durability to achieve their goals. To survive and create new markets, industry players rely on innovations and strategic partnerships. They keep themselves abreast of the latest technological developments and latest consumer trends by developing human capital. Many key players in the industry are expanding their existing production capacities in response to the increased demand for innovative and sustainable materials by brands and consumers.

Major Players:

Players leading the paper & paperboard packaging market include ITC Ltd. (India), Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Cascades Inc. (Canada), Clearwater Paper Corporation (U.S.), RockTenn Company (U.S.), Packaging Corporation of America (U.S.), Mondi Group (South Africa), DS Smith Plc. (U.K.), Metsa Group (Finland), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Spartan Paperboard Company (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland), and Colbert Packaging (U.S.), among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

August 12, 2020 —- Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), a multinational bottling company, launched a new paperboard packaging solution – CanCollar. The innovative packaging solution is developed in collaboration with sustainable differentiated packaging solutions provider WestRock, exemplifying CCEP’s clear commitment to reducing plastic in our secondary packaging.

The CanCollar packaging is certified by the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) and designed for multipack cans in Spain.The launch is in line with CCEP’s partnership with Coca-Cola to remove all hard to recycle plastic from its portfolio, thereby eliminating a substantial amount of virgin plastic annually in Western Europe.

