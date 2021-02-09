Exterior Insulation and Finish System MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Analysis

between 2019- 2025 states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Exterior insulation and finishing system or EIFS, simply put, is a decorative, protective, and insulating finish for exterior walls, which can be incorporated with every type of construction. These serve as a protection for exterior walls, providing protection from adverse weather conations via offering thermal insulation in the construction.

Various factors are propelling the global exterior insulation and finish system market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include the presence of strict building energy codes, reduction in the consumption of energy and its associated cost, strict regulations to cut down greenhouse gas emission, tax credit & rebate from governments for homes and buildings that are energy-efficient, and demand for thermal insulation for residential & non-residential construction,

On the contrary, the availability of green insulation materials and the current COVID-19 impact are factors that may limit the global exterior insulation and finish system market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global exterior insulation and finish system market based on component, insulation material, and type.

By type, the exterior insulation & finish system market is segmented into polymer-modified and polymer-based. Of these, the polymer-based segment will lead the market over the forecast period and is likely to grow at a high CAGR.

By insulation material, the global exterior insulation and finish system market is segmented into MW (mineral wood), EPS (expanded polystyrene), and others. Of these, the EPS segment will dominate the market over the forecast period and is likely to grow at a high CAGR.

By component, the global exterior insulation and finish system market is segmented into the finish coat, reinforcement, base coat, insulation board, and adhesive. Of these, the insulation board will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global exterior insulation and finish system market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, Europe will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Growth in the non-residential and residential construction industry, improving economic conditions, constant improvements in government budgets, an increasing number of standards in building codes, and positive demographic outlook like growing per capita income & increasing population are adding to the global exterior insulation and finish system market growth in the region.

The exterior insulation & finish system market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period and in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Rapid growth in construction activities is adding to the global exterior insulation and finish system market growth in the region.

The exterior insulation & finish system market in the MEA is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period. Economic development, growing population, extensive growth in construction activities, growing demand for advanced façade systems for building protection, and energy-efficient green buildings are adding to the global exterior insulation and finish system market growth in the region.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global exterior insulation and finish system market report include Terraco Group (UK), Adex Systems (Canada), Omega Products International (US), Durabond Products Limited (Canada), Durock Alfacinf International (Canada), Parex USA, Inc. (US), Rmax (US), Dryvit Systems Inc. (US), Master Wall, Inc. (the US), Sto SE & Co KGaA (Germany), Owen Corning (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), and BASF (Germany).

